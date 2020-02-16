Early voting in the Texas Primary Election begins Tuesday.
Guadalupe County residents have decisions to make on either the Republican or the Democratic ballots in local, state and national races, as well as several propositions.
“This is a Presidential Primary Election, with Federal, State, and County races on the ballot,” Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said. “It’s important for voters to remember that this is a Primary Election, so when they go to the polls they will need to choose either a Democratic or Republican ballot.”
Registered voters can cast their ballots at any of the six early voting locations: Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin; Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118 Conference Room, 2189 FM 758 New Braunfels; Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels; New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin; Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz; and Cibolo Fire Station #2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo.
Early voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 21; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 to Friday, Feb. 28.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 3. Guadalupe County has 32 polling locations that will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In the United States House of Representatives District 15 race, Tim Westley, Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, and Ryan Krause plan to face off for the GOP nomination for the right to challenge Democratic incumbent District 15 U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzales of McAllen in November.
In the United States House of Representatives District 35 race incumbent Lloyd Doggett is facing challenger, Rafael Alcoser III for the Democratic nomination, while Guillermo (William) Richard Hayward, Nick Moutos and Jennifer Garcia Sharon vie for the Republican nod.
Incumbent Bill Old hopes to hold off challenger Jacqueline Phillips Ott for the Republican nod to attempt to retain his district judgeship on the first 25th Judicial District.
Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and Jimmy Harless are poised to compete for the Republican nod for county sheriff during the upcoming primary.
Harless’s constable seat had two filers. Trey Kelly and Mark Reyes both signed on to compete for the nomination to run for the seat on the Republican ticket during the general election.
Guadalupe County Commissioner Greg Seidenberger will be challenged by Grumpy Azzoz during the primary. Both will look for the Republican endorsement to try to represent Precinct No. 1, where Seidenberger is the incumbent.
For the Precinct No. 3 commissioner’s seat, two candidates had filed as of Saturday afternoon, and neither was incumbent Commissioner Jim Wolverton. Michael Carpenter and Cedric Edwards had signaled their intentions to run for the Republican nomination.
One candidate each filed to run as a Republican and a Democrat on the state level in both the Texas House of Representatives District 44 and Senate District 21.
GOP incumbent John Kuempel will face Democrat Robert Bohmfalk in November for the State Representative District 44 seat, while Democratic incumbent Judith Zaffirini will face Republican Frank Pomeroy.
For state board of education, District 5, two candidates have filed to run on the Republican ballot. They are Robert Morrow and Lani Popp.
On the Democratic side, Letti Breshahan and Rebecca Bell-Metereau announced their intentions to run for their party’s nomination to try to win the board of education seat.
Republican propositions on the ballot include:
Prop. 1 Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools;
Prop. 2 Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms;
Prop. 3 Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer;
Prop. 4 Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas;
Prop. 5 Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children’s healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education;
Prop. 6 Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex;
Prop. 7 Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any reimagining of the Alamo site;
Prop. 8 Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen;
Prop. 9 Bail in Texas should be based only on a person's danger to society and risk of flight, not that person’s ability to pay;
Democratic propositions on the ballot include:
Prop. 1 Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?
Prop. 2 Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?
Prop. 3 Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?
Prop. 4 Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?
Prop. 5 Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?
Prop. 6 Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence—gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault—so Texans can grow in a safe environment?
Prop. 7 Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?
Prop. 8 Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday — free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?
Prop. 9 Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?
Prop. 10 Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?
Prop. 11 Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?
