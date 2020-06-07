The city is looking to potentially abandon the Walnut Creek wastewater treatment plant and expand the Geronimo Creek facility, an investment of about $184 million over several years.
Water/Wastewater Utilities Director Timothy Howe presented a plan to “eliminate the Walnut Branch Wastewater Plant” and create a pipeline to divert wastewater to the Geronimo Creek site during a regular city council meeting Tuesday.
“[The Walnut Branch Treatment Plant] is a confined space, it’s surrounded on one side by a cemetery,” Howe said. “We got a neighborhood on the north side and then we have the creek on the west side and then the river to the south so we can’t really say ‘let's grab some more property and build a bigger plant there at that site.”
There are many benefits to scrapping the plant, Howe said.
“When you say ‘hey let's eliminate a wastewater treatment plant out of the near downtown area you can’t help but say ‘well there’s a lot of advantage to that,” he said. “Not to mention eliminating odor. From a safety standpoint, there won’t be chlorine containers stored downtown, operating costs, operating one plant versus two, things like that. So it’s kind of like a no-brainer when you think about the pros and cons.”
Seguin Mayor Don Keil agreed.
“Those of you who don’t know the history of that plant, it has not been good,” Keil said. “It has been an eyesore. It’s been an odor problem that has just been something that has really stymied our growth as a destination city to live. It is ruining the property values in that part of town. It’s restricting access to a beautiful historical cemetery, as well as being adjacent to our great recreational area Starcke Park. That could all be incorporated into Starcke Park and become an amazing recreational area.”
If the city decides to move forward with the plan, costs would reach more than $184 million over several years and would be paid for by Texas Water Development Board funding.
“Council have already approved a Geronimo Creek wastewater treatment plant expansion at a cost of $37.1 million. We’re looking at spending about $90 million more to expand that Walnut Branch, so that total is $126 million, so the city has little to no option but to spend about $120 million over the course of the next 12 years, and it’s still going to have two treatment plants," Howe said, "If you choose not to do that, the difference in that $126 million and that $184 million is a decision of about $57.5 million to eliminate the treatment plant out of downtown and all the pros that go along with that project."
Undertaking a project of this magnitude would not be possible if the city had gone without rate adjustments in the past, Willdan Financial Services Vice President Dan Jackson said.
“The city of Seguin has done a great job in doing annual rate adjustments over the last couple years that has put you in a financial position to much better absorb and handle the kind of project that this project actually is,” he said. “Had you not been diligently adjusting your rates to meet the increasing expenses, then the impact of the Geronimo Creek expansion would be much more significant than it is right now. In addition, the prior rate plans that we've presented to you have baked part of the cost of this facility into the cake.”
As the city continues to grow, so does the amount of paying wastewater customers, Jackson said.
“It’s going to take off as this area is developed,” he said. “You’re going to be adding as many as 6,000 new wastewater accounts over the next decade. Every one of those accounts is in a minimum charge. Every one of those accounts is a volumetric charge. And every one of those accounts is a new ratepayer that is going to help fund the cost of this development. So economic development properly managed can be very beneficial to a community and can offset the costs that you will incur in undertaking this project.”
Additionally, the city’s amount of wastewater accounts will eventually outnumber the water accounts over the next decade, further fueling the project, Jackson said.
There are techniques the city can explore to minimize the impact on ratepayers if the council decides to move forward with the project, Jackson said.
“[A way] is to set your debt service so that it matches the current debt payments that you have outstanding right now,” Jackson said. “That gives it time to grow into the debt payments that you’re going to need to make. You’ve got about $4 million a year in water and wastewater debt. The additional debt for the Geronimo Creek Plant over the next 20 years [will] go up to about $4 million a year, and your total debt service is going to level off at about $8 million a year between the time period 2024 and the time period 2040.”
As the amount of debt rises, so will the area’s growth to match the payments, Jackson said.
“During that time period (2024 to 2040), you’ve got all these new accounts coming in so that by 2040, when the debt starts to go up a little bit more, you’re gonna have a lot more accounts to pass it over,” Jackson said. “This is going to minimize the impact on your ratepayers. Now, it's going to minimize the impact on your ratepayers in two ways. One, the actual amount of debt isn't going to be that high for the next several years. And two, the additional growth is going to have impact fees associated with it. And those impact fees are going to pay a large part of the debt.”
Jackson appeared before council last year to propose a wastewater rate plan that the city adopted. If the plan is left unchanged, the city can fund the $184 million project with the very same rate plan that it has already been operating under, Jackson said.
“We recommended last year that you’d need a 4% rate adjustment in 2021. That rate adjustment is staying in place, followed by 4% rate adjustments in 2022 and 2023 and 2% rate adjustments in 2024 and 2025,” Jackson said. “In other words, it’s the same plan I showed last year. Think about it, a $184 million project that's going to fundamentally change the city of Seguin and is going to be able to service growth over the next several decades, and it's being done under the same rate plan that you have always been operating under.”
If continued, the rate plan will require an increase of about $5 a month for the majority of rate payers this year, and in 2021, that adjustment will go to about $2 to $3 a month and remain at that amount every year following, Jackson said.
“Think about what you’re getting for a $2 to $3 a month increase in the future,” Jackson said. “You’re getting a $184 million investment in the future of the city of Seguin,” Jackson said. “This is a project that is going to serve you, it’s going to serve your children, it’s going to serve your grandchildren, and it may even serve your great grandchildren and all of that for adjustments that are right about at the inflation level.”
If given the go-ahead with the project, Howe said the demolition and construction of the pipeline could be completed in about a five-year span.
Once the necessary work to divert operations from the Walnut Branch Wastewater Plant to the Geronimo Creek Site is complete, the Walnut Branch Wastewater Plant will be demolished, Howe said.
“I think this is probably going to be one of the best urban improvement things that the city has ever done if we can get this thing done,” Keil said. “It will be amazing.”
