All Guadalupe County elected officials, and several county employees will see a bump in pay this coming year.
Recently, the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court voted unanimously for a proposal to increase salaries of elected officials in Guadalupe County, including themselves.
The proposed pay hike boosts county commissioners’ annual salary by about $7,000 each. The budget step proposes a raise for County Judge Kyle Kutscher of nearly $12,000 a year.
Precinct No. 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said Kutscher is worth every penny for his contributions to the ever-expanding county.
“The way we’re growing and the way we’ve been conducting county business, it’s very fitting,” Seidenberger said before praising the judge. “He works very, very hard. He’s very smart and I’m really proud to work with him.”
Commissioners discussed the budget measure at a budget workshop Monday, a day before the 5-0 vote during a regular meeting.
While commissioners will get a raise in the proposed budget, so will the county clerk, county court at law judges, district clerk, justices of the peace, the county attorney, tax assessor-collector, constables and the sheriff.
Commissioners also voted for salary adjustments for staff members in several county departments. Some of those included certified peace officers in the sheriff’s, constables’ and other offices.
With the adjustments, the total for fiscal year 2020’s proposed budget for the county’s general fund is $62.9 million, $37.4 million (or 59%) of which is proposed to be allocated for personnel costs, Guadalupe County Auditor Kristen Klein said.
In the fiscal year 2020 proposed budget, total personnel costs increased over the previous budget by $1.8 million, she said. The amount includes salaries and benefits, cost of living increases, pay adjustments and two new positions. It also includes the increased cost of two positions that were budgeted to start mid-year in Fiscal Year ’19, Klein said.
The two new positions are a clerk for the purchasing department and an investigator in the sheriff’s office. The previously budgeted positions are for a secretary in the building department and an engineer for the commissioners court, she said.
One focus Kutscher mentioned that needed attention was in the starting pay for sheriff’s deputies, which increased in the proposed budget to $23.05 an hour from $20.65 an hour.
“I think it was apparent to everybody that we needed to address pay scales for law enforcement in the sheriff’s office, certified peace officers, and look at some other comparable counties, where we were at and how competitive we were with the pay scale,” Kutscher said. “It was evident when I looked at the information and looked at the data that we were well behind close counties who are competitors when it comes to the workforce as it relates to law enforcement.”
The state this year mandated increases in county court at law judges’ pay, Kutscher said.
For the adjustments not mandated by the state, Kutscher took a look at salaries in six other counties and compared them to Guadalupe County, he said. Those counties include Comal, Ector, Ellis, Hays, Johnson and Midland.
“I think you did a good job going through the surrounding counties doing what you could,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Jim Wolverton said to Kutscher.
Wolverton also acknowledged the tremendous work required of a county judge, adding that Kutscher has responded admirably and deserves his increase in salary.
People who doubt it, need to take a walk in the county judge’s shoes, the commissioner said.
“They need to sit in your chair,” Wolverton said. “I’ve been the judge pro tem going on five years now. Prior to that I was judge pro tem and every time a new judge came in, three of them had open heart surgery and they were out for quite some time.
“It wasn’t the job that caused it but the stuff being dumped on me as judge pro tem at that time, you’re going everywhere, you’re pulled in 10 different directions trying to get things done. It’s a lot of work.”
Proposing increased salary adjustments took a lot of consideration, Kutscher said. He took long hard looks at the increases, especially the ones for the court and himself.
He nearly left out the pay bump for himself, Kutscher said.
“It’s the toughest adjustment I’ve ever made in a recommended budget,” he said. “I got to it and I wasn’t going to put it in because it’s not worth it. Everything else in this budget is more important than that salary. I’m not just saying that. That’s the truth.”
But the comparison between this and other counties swayed him, Kutscher said. People who hold similar jobs and titles, and who perform similar duties in similar counties were earning more, he said.
“When you look at other counties, other municipalities, other people who are in positions — not only like the county judge but in relation to other managers at these entities — you look at other staff, (this) county historically has just been low and even with these adjustments would still be low compared to a lot of them,” Kutscher said.
Commissioners Court is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the budget Sept. 17, after which, they are expected to vote on adopting the budget.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
