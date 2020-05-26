Guadalupe County officials decided amid coronavirus pandemic concerns to delay further work on a construction project adding office space for county employees.
Much of the architecture work is complete for a nearly 12,000-square-foot building at the site of the current Road and Bridge Department building. However, with looming budgetary concerns and no clear data on how the recent shut down will affect the county’s coffers, Guadalupe County Commissioners Court chose to stop work on the project.
“We’re not ready to move to construction just yet,” County Judge Kyle Kutscher said. “We want to wait a couple months, maybe get some more information, and then maybe we can act on it.”
Concerns about COVID-19 led county officials to order residents to stay home unless conducting essential business back in March following similar actions from the state and national levels of government. As the president and governor begin to ease restrictions and talk about restarting the economy, Guadalupe County officials don’t feel they have enough information to be comfortable spending about 4 million tax dollars on the project just yet.
As planned, the building would continue to house employees in the Road and Bridge Department, but also add employees from other departments including Environmental Health, GIS and the fire marshal’s office, Precinct 1 Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said. He said the building to be replaced is older than all other county buildings except the Guadalupe County Courthouse and the project is necessary and will benefit residents.
“We’ve got a really good architect design for a new building that would accommodate the needs of the county for years in the future with office space, conference rooms, space for the public, space for contractors coming in looking for permits…,” Seidenberger said. “We think having all those things in one building for the public to come in would be beneficial.”
As commissioners court members discussed the building project at a recent workshop meeting, Seidenberger appeared to be the only member of the court keen on moving ahead with the project. Others expressed concern about things like the public’s perception of the county spending so much money in such times of uncertainty.
Small businesses have been closed for weeks, bars and restaurants were prevented from serving guests inside their establishments, and other businesses were forced into laying off employees in attempts to discourage the spread of the virus. Unemployment during the pandemic has soared leading the federal government to help residents with higher unemployment insurance payments and personal checks to make it through the tough times.
“I don’t know that this is the right time to go forward or how the residents with all of their difficulties financially — and how COVID-19 has [been] brought to their own budgets — how they’ll feel about going forward,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Judy Cope said.
The county’s architect for the project is Level 5 Architecture out of Mansfield, Seidenberger said. Level 5 needed guidance from the county to continue drawing plans, owner Justin Gilmore said. Before his team could go any further, the county needed to hire a civil engineer, he said.
His group will be ready to finish the job when commissioners court is ready to move forward, Gilmore said.
Whenever the court restarts the project, the eventual completion will be great for the county, Seidenberger said.
“The beauty of this new design where we’re going to put the building, we’ll be able to leave this existing structure in place until we complete the building. We’ll be able to tie in to existing sewage, water and utilities,” he said. “It takes advantage of sun angles to minimize heating and maximize the lighting. I think it’s going to be a really good asset to the county.”
