Local business representatives present the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation board members gather with a check representing about $100,000 worth of donated equipment on Tuesday, June 23 at the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center East Campus.
Local manufacturing businesses rallied together to donate COVID-19 testing machines to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation for the hospital’s efforts in fighting the pandemic.
Alamo Group (TX) Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Commercial Metals Company-Steel Texas, GVEC, E.P.M.P. LTD. and Republic Plastics LTD. were involved in the combined effort, donating more than $100,000 in equipment to GRMF for the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
