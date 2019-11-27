The gift giving holiday is almost here and people everywhere are gearing up to hit the stores and online boutiques searching for the perfect presents.
However, local business owners want to remind residents about the deals that can be found right here in town.
Recently, the Seguin Main Street Program, Seguin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Business Alliance and the Seguin Economic Development Corporation joined together to promote the campaign “Shop Local. Shop Seguin.”
With Small Business Saturday coming up, there’s no better time, Seguin Main Street Director Kyle Kramm said.
“We use this as an
opportunity to remind Seguin residents to think about the businesses that are in Seguin before they leave to shop elsewhere for their holiday gifts,” he said. “Seguin has a lot of great and unique businesses that people can support and we just want to remind them about that.”
Seguin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Mary Ann Smith agreed, adding there are numerous benefits to shopping here.
“Shopping local, Shop Seguin, keeps the taxes, the money in town,” she said. “We are helping our neighbors. Seguin is still a small community and I think that if we keep it local, we’ll have more results.”
The money spent here filters back into the community, Kramm said.
“It is important to shop local because you are supporting local businesses, your neighbors and you ensure that your sales tax dollars are staying in your community and going to support services that are needed in the city and the county,” he said.
With various shops in and around town, Smith said residents can find numerous gift ideas to fill the stocks and pile up under the tree.
“People need to look around and see all of the little businesses that are we have here,” she said. “We have unique stuff. Seguin has a lot of little shops that can give you that. I think Seguin has a lot to offer. We want people to try here first before they even check the computer.”
Even if not shopping, Smith reminded community members there are other ways to support the local businesses.
“I encourage everyone to try to buy local, try to eat local and if nothing else, stay here as much as we can,” she said.
