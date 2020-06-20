Area athletes got a jump start on the strength and conditioning camp, after Seguin ISD postponed it by two weeks following a case of the coronavirus.
Under the direction of local trainer William Heyward, about 200 athletes took to the field at Barnes Middle School.
“It’s been a journey already with everything going on with COVID-19,” Heyward said. “We just feel that if by any chance there is a football season and volleyball season, these kids need to be prepared. They’re already behind the gun so this is helping to build the program.”
Heyward was an all-region and honorable mention all-state Seguin athlete before becoming a four-year letterman in football and track at Texas State. He also spent time in the Canadian Football League and coached at Seguin High School before branching off with his personal training brand Everyday Phenom.
“I love this place,” he said. “Me and (Coach Travis) Bush put our heads together and with the support of the booster club, athletic department and the town we just said ‘let’s get it in’. This is what I do full time and [these workouts] were necessary, they needed it. So by next week when the coaches take over, we won’t skip a beat.”
Hand sanitizer and safe-distance temperature checks were administered for every athlete, coach, and volunteer that entered the premises, and parents watched through the fence of the Jim Barnes Middle School football field.
Heyward was joined in his efforts by a handful of trainers and local athletes including former Matadors.
Workouts are scheduled to resume back at Seguin High School on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.