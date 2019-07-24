Firefighter George Hanger finished his probationary year with the Seguin Fire Department days before he was deployed.
Hanger is a flight combat medic in the Army Reserve and was called to action earlier this year.
It was his recent deployment to Syria, and the potential deployment of another Seguin firefighter, Bryan Zuberbueler — who is also a combat medic in the Army Reserve — that has the Seguin Professional Firefighters Association L4122 inviting the community to participate in RED Friday — Remember Everyone Deployed.
“It has been around for a while, at least a majority of the time since we’ve been at war in Afghanistan and Iraq,” SPFA President Ryan Hale said. “It is wear red on Friday’s, remember the troops that are doing all of the fighting over seas for us to let us have our freedoms here.”
Association members designed a shirt and, with approval from Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner, wear the RED shirt every Friday.
And now, they are inviting the community to do the same. The SPFA is selling the shirts and using the profits to build care packages for Hanger and his unit.
“We want to take care of him,” Hale said. “He has dedicated his life to service to his country and his community. We’re sending care packages to not only that soldier but his troop, we’re also trying to include multiple items of each that way we can try to take care of their unit as well. In George’s case, when we send a package, we send 25 of everything.”
The package includes everyday items like deodorant, sunblock, bug spray, foot powder, Crystal Light and more, Hale said.
While Hanger was the reason the SPFA began the program, they are seeking other community members who are deployed to send care packages too, Hale said.
“We also ask the family of the soldier to give us some personal addresses so we can contact them, and any of their personal belongings that they want to send to their son, daughter, nephew, whoever it is, we float the cost of that,” he said. “Any communication, any item they want to get to their loved one, we want to pay for it.”
Hale said it is important that the servicemen and women know that they aren’t forgotten while they are away.
“That way that soldier over there knows that not only is his or her family thinking about them, but the whole community,” he said. “We, as the firefighters of this community, want to take care of both the soldier and the family.”
The efforts of the association have spread to several businesses that were more than happy to jump on board.
On The Grind owner Mark Parmerlee purchased t-shirts for all of his employees at the Seguin shop to wear on Fridays, plus they gave the SPFA a portion of the business’s proceeds on Friday to go toward the program and donated a couple of bags of the American FUEL k-cups.
“I think it is a great cause, I think there is a need and I think we should step up and help out,” Parmerlee said. “The community of Seguin has really stood by me and my business — On The Grind — so I felt like this was a way to give back.”
Additionally, H-E-B donated a $500 gift card to purchase items and Seguin Auto Group leadership also bought shirts for all of their employees to wear RED on Fridays.
“Everyone in the Seguin community can wear their shirts on Friday and remember that there is somebody here from our community that is deployed,” Hale said. “This is just another way we can look at the community and try to take care of them. You don’t always have to see the firefighter or the police officer when you are sick or have an issue.
“We’re there when it’s bad and we’re there when it’s good.”
To find out more about
the program, purchase a t-shirt or make a donation, email info.seguinfirefighters@gmail.com, or visit Seguin Professional Firefighters Association L4122 on Facebook and Instagram at seguin_firefighters_l4122 .
