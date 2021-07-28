If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
King Agnarr (Aidan Vargas, left center) and Queen Iduna (Miley Burns, center back) take Anna (Lyla Lopez, center front) to see Pabbie (Olivia Poole, left) after she’s accidentally frozen by Elsa (Rosie Perry, far right) during the Camp Broadway production of “Frozen Jr.”
Camp Broadway director Amanda Gold watches as co-director Aidan Martinez gives Collin Spencer-Dibble (Hans) and Eleanor Crettenden tips on how to create the full scene in the Texas Theatre production of "Frozen Jr.
Camp Broadway directors Aidan Martinez and Amanda Gold (front) watch on as Collin Spencer-Dibrell and Eleanor Crettenden bring the "Frozen Jr." characters Hans and Anna to life on the Texas Theatre stage.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Elsa (Clara Spenser-Dibble, right) and Anna (Eleanor Crettenden) sing as the castle doors prepare to open during the Camp Broadway production of "Frozen Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Anna (Eleanor Crettenten, far right) bumps into Kristoff (Jack Neff, center right), Hans (Collin Spenser-Dibble, center left) and Sven (Lily Haas) during the Camp Broadway production of "Frozen Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Young thespians work on their dance moves for the Camp Broadway production of "Frozen Jr."
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Camp Broadway director Aidan Martinez gives Collin Spencer-Dibble (Hans) and Eleanor Crettenden tips on how to create the full scene in the Texas Theatre production of "Frozen Jr.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Young actors and actresses hone their skills on the Texas Theatre stage as they rehearse "
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Young Anna (Lyla Lopez, left) asks Elsa (Rosie Perry, right) to play during the Camp Broadway production of "Frozen Jr." at the Texas Theatre.
