Guadalupe County Constable Pct. 3 Michael Skrobarcek and Constable Pct. 4 Harvey Falkner take the oath of office as administered by Guadalupe County Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace John Terry on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Schertz.
Guadalupe County Clerk Teressa Keil administers the oath of office to Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the Navarro Events Center.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
As the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1 it signaled the end of service for some and the beginning for others.
Every two years, the beginning of the year begins a new term for elected officials. Typically, a ceremony is held in the courtroom of the Guadalupe County Courthouse on that first day of the year marking the official start of that term. Just as the coronavirus pandemic has changed the plans on many other events, it did so for the swearing-in ceremony, forcing elected officials to make other arrangements.
