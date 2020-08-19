If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, National Identification Services (NIS) botanist examines seeds from an unsolicited package of seeds under a microscope. NIS scientists are stationed around the country at federal research laboratories, plant inspection stations, land-grant universities, and natural history museums. USDA Photo
Residents across the country have received unordered packets of seeds in the mail that could cause harm to the country’s ecosystem if planted, authorities have said.
According to information provided by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service public affairs specialist Cecilia Sequeira, the unsolicited packages of seeds mostly originating from China are part of an online scam called brushing.
