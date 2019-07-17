Teachers and staff from Navarro ISD will see some bumps in their paychecks this coming school year.
The Navarro ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new salary schedule for 2019-2020 following House Bill 3, recently signed by Gov. Greg Abbot, which is meant to provide additional funding for Texas school districts, during a Monday night meeting.
Teachers, nurses, counselors and librarians with one to five years of experience will receive a $3,000 increase while those with six years or more are looking at $3,500.
“That is a very big deal. Thank you,” NISD Superintendent Dee Carter told the school board on Monday.
The new schedule will raise the beginning teacher salary to a minimum of $46,000 and a maximum of $64,000, which is above the state minimum salary schedule that will start at $34,390, NISD reports.
Someone with 10 years experience is looking at $48,825 for a new hire salary while someone with 25 plus years could earn $59,525.
“These increases should allow the district to continue to recruit and retain highly qualified staff members and reduce the salary gap with area school districts,” NISD stated in a district memo.
All clerical, paraprofessional, technical and auxiliary employees proposed salary schedules increase by 5% of the midpoint of each salary group.
According to Texas Education Agency, House Bill 3 is meant to increase teacher salaries as well as reduce recapture and cut property taxes.
The new bill requires school districts to use 30% of their compensation increases from the Foundation School Program. Seventy-five percent of that is required to increase salaries for teachers, nurses, counselors, and librarians with the remaining 25% going toward all other staff, a NISD memo stated.
“House Bill 3 is a groundbreaking and innovative piece of legislation,” Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency education commissioner, said in a news release. “This new law has been designed to support our teachers, focus on learning and student outcomes, increase funding and equity, and reduce property taxes. TEA is committed to ensuring educators and school district officials know both what changes to expect as a result of HB3 and that TEA is working hard to provide them the resources and information necessary to prepare them for the next school year.”
The new salaries were approved following a motion by Rick Martin and a second by Tracy Large.
Renee Rehfeld and Donna Gilliam were absent from Monday’s meeting.
