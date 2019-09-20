The city of Seguin is paving the way for distilleries to set up shop in the city limits.
The Seguin City Council approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would change the Unified Development Code to include distillery as a land use during the regular city council meeting on Tuesday.
The measure was unanimously approved following a motion by councilwoman Jeannette “Jet” Crabb and a second by Ernesto Leal.
Within the Seguin Unified Development Code is a Land Use Matrix which lists the land uses in the city and defines which land uses are allowed in which different zoning districts, Pamela Centeno, Seguin’s planning and codes director, said. Adding the use opens the doors for a distillery to be able to come to the area.
The addition of a distillery to the matrix goes in hand with the addition several years ago of breweries, which allowed for The Seguin Brewing Company to open its doors in 2015. Wineries also were added to the list, paving the way for Blue Lotus Winery in 2012.
“In these past years, we’ve added other businesses to the list, but they each are a little different in the way they manufacture the alcohol,” Centeno said. “In each case, we’ve added that use to our ordinance. Recently, we have had an inquiry by a community member about the possibility of opening a distillery within city limits. So this is our process of adding it into our code so that it defines where a distillery could be opened up.”
Centeno said that it could be a while before a distillery shows up in Seguin.
“I can’t speak too soon because we don’t know for sure if it will happen yet,” she said. “But since we did put in the code that a specific use permit is required in most zoning districts, the next step for someone who wishes to open a distillery would be to apply for a specific use permit which will then go to our planning and zoning commission.”
The approval of the use is a sign of continued expansion of the city.
“Basically, we’re seeing more growth,” Centeno said. “We’re seeing more interest in different commercial businesses in the city. The council seems to be excited every time a new use is added because that means that we’re going to have more commercial business in the city.
“I believe adding new uses to the matrix is a great thing, and I think it shows that there’s a lot of interest in our community. It’s all part of the growth that we’re experiencing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.