Leather and steel swarmed Interstate 10 Saturday morning as hundreds of bikers rumbled their way through the area in support of the nation’s troops.
The caravan was part of the 14th annual Texas Honor Ride, where thousands of dollars in donations are transported nearly 200 miles from Houston to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio to benefit wounded warriors.
Standing atop several of the highway’s overpasses were dozens of community members equipped with American flags taking part in Operation Overpass to welcome the riders as they made their journey through Guadalupe County.
“We do five bridges in order to honor the veterans and the guys riding in,” American Legion Post 593 member Alice Wagener said. “We are out here off exit 599, and we are the first bridge that the riders will see as they pass. We usually have about 20 to 30 people on each bridge, and this year we had more on my bridge than I expected.”
Although the weather conditions for the annual event may prove to be difficult, Wagener says nothing will stop her from supporting the troops.
“One year we were out here in T-shirts because it was so warm,” she said. “Last year was pretty bad because it was cold and wet, but we come out here to support the veterans. I have three sons that are active duty, and my husband was a veteran.”
As an Operation Overpass participant for more than 10 years, Brenda Friesenhahn said each year is just as exciting as the last.
“We are proud to be American,” she said. “We have only missed, I think, one year because of a wedding, but it’s so neat seeing all these people driving by and waving and honking. It makes you think, ‘Okay, this is what it’s all about.’”
Rebecca Price, of New Braunfels Trail Team Six, was also camped upon the overpass with her Jeep adorned in various patriotic ornaments.
“We did the Veterans Day Parade over in New Braunfels and then raced over here, we were so afraid we were going to miss it,” she said. “Our Jeep club came out from word from a couple of our friends, so here we are waving our flags and being very proud Americans and celebrating our veterans.”
According to the Texas Honor Ride website, the organization has donated more than $1.67 million to wounded warriors and their families in 14 years.
Saturday’s ride consisted of more than 100 volunteers and accounted for donation of $10,000 to the Warrior Family Support Center.
