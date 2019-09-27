A local nonprofit organization is asking the community to put on their boots for the battle against domestic violence.
On Saturday, the Guadalupe Valley Family Violence Shelter is hosting its largest fundraising venture, Give Domestic Violence the Boot, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Seguin Silver Center, 510 E. Court St.
“This is our largest fundraiser,” executive director Jennifer Fernandez said. “The funds will be used to help provide services at the shelter — emergency shelter, safety planning, danger assessment, crisis intervention and more. We have a full range of services we offer.”
Additionally, funds will go toward helping the shelter expand, Fernandez said.
“We have outgrown our space and we want to make sure we are able to help as many victims of abuse as possible,” she said. “Our longterm plan is to open up a new shelter and to be able to keep this one as a transitional program where people can stay longer to help them have a better start at getting back on their feet.”
Saturday’s event will include a fashion show, boots contest, as well as live and silent auctions.
The fashion show will display pieces brought by Bling in Seguin and Heart Like Mine in Floresville, Fernandez said.
“We’re also going to have amazing heavy appetizers by Kathy Pullin of Pullin Premium Barbecue,” she said.
The mistress of ceremonies for the evening is Shelly Miles from “San Antonio Living” and expect musical entertainment by Gabe Galvan.
Fernandez said the GVFVS couldn’t continue the work it does without the support of the community.
Tickets are $25 pre-sale, $30 at the door. Tickets are available at the Cranny, Bling and through Facebook under a Give Domestic Violence the Boot Facebook page.
