It was a tough battle at the plate between the Seguin Police Department and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
The pair of teams comprised of law enforcement officers — and a few friends on both sides — took the field at the 4-Plex Softball Fields on Nelda Street for the annual Battle of The Badge.
This year, the Guadalupe County sheriff’s deputies were the victors, bringing home the title belt.
“Whenever we play the PD, it is always fun,” event organizer and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Rosas said.
Seguin Police Department Cpl. John Crady said despite this year’s loss, the officers enjoy joining the deputies in the annual game.
“It is fun to get out there and play against the county,” he said. “Whether you win or lose, it is always fun to get to jab at each other a little bit and have a little fun. Even though we lost, we’ll be back next year. It’s good to be part of this because you get to give back to the community, give to the kids who may not be able to have stuff for Christmas.”
The Battle of the Badge was an exhibition game during Blue Line Strong’s Ruben “Camel” Perez Memorial Tournament.
“Today’s tournament benefits Blue Santa,” Rosas said. “Also, we’re doing this for our friend, Ruben ‘Camel’ Perez, that passed away recently. We’re just trying to keep his memory alive. A lot of people are coming together — a lot of his friends, a lot of our friends. We’re doing what he loved to do, play ball, and remember him.”
While the game is about camaraderie, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said it is more about supporting the community.
“It is the core of what we do as an organization,” he said. “Blue Santa made an appearance today and I think it hammers home to our core values that we’re going to be involved in the community day in and day out, and this is another example of how these officers come together and do that on their days off, having fun for a good cause.”
