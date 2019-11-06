The rumblings of century-old warplanes and laughing children will fill the Kingsbury air this weekend during the Eighth Annual Fall Harvest Festival.
Habitable Spaces is throwing its yearly event from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 9. in downtown Kingsbury.
The event was started by Habitable Spaces co-founders Allison Ward Heinemeier and Shane Heinemeier.
“The fair is like a mesh of an art fair meets a city fair,” Shane said. “As an arts organization, we really try to encourage it to be more of an arts event and eventually we do want to make it a fundraiser we just haven’t quite figured that out yet. When we first started the event, we just did it at our place with no special permission until we moved it downtown, and from there, it has just grown, and now it’s an official city event.”
Attendees can expect to see a wide variety of vendors consisting mainly of homemade goods like soaps and jams to a diverse assortment of pickled products.
“It’s kind of a conglomeration of small-town fair stuff with kind of a farmers market and art market,” Shane said. “We’ll have people selling things like goat soaps and lotions, and there’s also a farmers market with everything that people have grown themselves on their property. Alligator Dental will also be there to hand out toothbrushes, and we usually have someone who sells crochet and a woman who sells a lot of her handmade jewelry.”
Event goers can hit up the trading post and exchange their goods or produce with others in the community.
“Following the artistic theme, we really try to push the homemade aspect of the fair,” Shane said. “We have a trading post there every year that you can buy stuff out of with cash, but we prefer that you trade homemade goods. Some of the things that people bring to trade are things like farm goods and art pieces.”
One of the most popular attractions at the annual festival is the hay dive, in which children younger than 12 rifle through a pile of hay for the chance to find up to $400 in coins, Shane said.
“We take different times for different age groups, so it’s more fair, and we have kids go in there and go at it with no adults allowed,” he said.
A petting zoo will host a wide variety of animals like goats, mini ponies, fowl, sheep, and rabbits, Shane said.
The festival is in conjunction with the Pioneer Flight Museum’s Wings and Wheels Fly-In, which starts at 10 p.m. with a plane and car show.
“It’s gonna be really cool because people can go check that out earlier and then come over to us, and there will be planes flying over us, so it’s going to be really fun,” he said. “They will have planes flying over us starting from the World War I era up to some modern stuff as well. They will also have some stuff like experimental helicopters and a car show that will have cars starting from World War I all the way up to the 60s and 70s.”
As an event that usually brings crowds of hundreds to the small town, Shane is hopeful the event is successful and will draw in a record-breaking crowd, he said.
“I’m really excited about this event because it’s going to be a really big one this year because of the fly-in at the same time,” Shane said. “I’m also excited because traction is starting to gain on this whole event, and the word is starting to get out. It’s going to be a good time.”
