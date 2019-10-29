Several descendants of Juan Seguin gathered Saturday morning at the Juan Seguin burial site to honor the memory of the Tejano colonel.
The memorial brought together descendants of the revolutionary from as far away as Galveston and Houston.
“We’re not only commemorating our ancestor here today, but we are commemorating our own parents and grandparents,” said Albert Seguin Carvajal Gonzales, great-grandson of Juan Seguin.
During the gathering, visitors formed a circle around the burial site and listened as Gonzales shared a prayer honoring the memory of Seguin.
Of the 19 people to attend the memorial, only about six were not related to Seguin in some way, Gonzales said.
“We didn’t expect that many people to attend because we just wanted to make it an informal gathering,” he said. “In fact, we had a lot better turnout than I expected. This whole thing is just about promoting Juan Seguin, and we like getting people to come here that don’t live in Seguin, because it’s a really progressive town. When I first started coming here, it wasn’t what it is today, it has gotten so modern, and its a vigorous town with lots going on.”
Although he is not related to Seguin, Houston resident Stephen Schneider, who attended the memorial, said he has spent eight years researching the background of the town’s namesake in preparation for a book he hopes to publish.
“It was just by chance that I got interested in Juan Seguin,” he said. “I think this memorial in itself is an excellent and beautiful spot because it’s always nice every time I visit. I’m kind of amazed that they chose such a nice spot given the resistance to Juan Seguin historically; it’s really given him the last words.”
Former Texas Lutheran University professor Jeep Kiel and his granddaughter Alexsa Say, who donated a Juan Seguin replica flag to the Seguin Heritage Museum several months ago, attended the memorial.
“I was the vice-chairman of the construction of the Juan Seguin statue in Central Park, and I’ve been coming to a lot of these get-togethers over the years,” Kiel said. “My granddaughter won the Coahuila y Tejas flag, and after we donated it, there seemed to be a sort of a resurgence in interest in Juan Seguin. Because of Alexsa’s picture in the paper, she gets recognized all the time as the one that donated the flag. So we’re very proud of her.”
Next year will mark the 20th year since the Juan Seguin statue was placed in Central Park. Gonzales and several other descendants are planning a celebration at the Seguin Events Complex-Coliseum next year.
“There are no plans set in stone yet, but we will be inviting authors who have written about or mentioned Juan Seguin in their books, and artists that have painted pictures or portraits of him, and any artists from the area are also welcome to join us,” Gonzales said.
Also slated to appear at next year’s event is Lois Gibson – a widely renowned forensic artist who recently donated a portrait of Juan Seguin she made to Gonzales earlier this year.
Gonzales also gave an update on the status of a Juan Seguin statue that will be revealed at The Alamo on Nov. 19.
“I’ve been in talks with people from the Alamo, and once I heard there was a statue being made, I posed the question of ‘Why don’t they just place the statue at the Alamo because Seguin was at the Alamo fighting for independence,’” he said. “So now the statue will be placed at the Alamo grounds in what’s called the Calvary Courtyard, and now there will be Bowie, Crockett, Travis, Bonham, and Seguin.
Gonzales says that his efforts at the Alamo and the purpose of the memorial are all part of his mission to make the Seguin name a coveted one.
“We want the city of Seguin to be proud of their namesake,” he said. “It’s also important to be inclusive of history, and I think we’re getting it there.”
