Fantasy came to life at the Seguin Public Library on Saturday during the library’s second Mini-Con.
The Mini-Con is the library’s version of a comic convention and was a celebration of comic books, video games, anime and pop culture, Youth Services Librarian Hannah Farmer said.
“We’ve got cosplay contests and people have come out in some really great cosplay costumes,” she said. “We have characters from Once Upon a Party. We’ve got Spiderman and we have Rey from ‘Star Wars’ doing meet and greets.”
Those that came out could participate in a variety of activities such as trying out video games, visiting with artists in the artists alley, making buttons, and more.
Wallace Kowalski, of Seguin, attended and said he was having a good time.
“It’s going great. I’m glad that something like this was brought to Seguin,” he said. “I’ve been looking at the art and checked out the dealers that are downstairs.”
Kowalski bought art from Jonathan Miller, of Dallas, who was selling prints such as post cards and posters.
“People have been really supportive of the artwork,” Miller said. “People are really enjoying the artwork, and I’ve had really good conversations about the art.”
The event gave attendees a chance to check out local artisans and professional artists, Farmer said.
“We have local artisans that are here from Seguin selling jewelry that’s kind of like fan-themed jewelry. We have a couple of teens that are selling some of their creations, and then we have artists that are at a very professional level, selling enamel pins and prints and things like that.”
Kowalski was one of many attendees who dressed up as his favorite character.
“My cosplay is Red Mage from Final Fantasy 11,” he said. “Red Mage has always been a real fan favorite of mine ever since the very first final fantasy game from when I was a little kid.”
Shekinah Roseaho, of Canyon Lake, stepped into the black and white version of Harley Quinn.
“I saw an ad on Facebook for the Mini-Con, found out there was a contest here and I wanted an excuse to finish this cosplay,” she said. “I made this costume myself. Most of it is bits and pieces from my closet that I’ve altered.”
Roseaho also built a large hammer, which she carried over her shoulder while walking the library. It made her costume stand out, with many other attendees asking to take pictures with her.
“This hammer is something I’ve had for a couple of years that I’ve been working on and improving over time,” she said.
Roseaho described the convention as wonderful and said she was having a good time.
“The vibe here is amazing, and it’s so fun being around people who have the same interests as me. It’s really exciting,” she said.
Teens who participated in the cosplay contest had a chance to win tickets to Okashicon 2020, in Austin, and a gift card to Arda Wigs, Farmer said. Adults could also earn two family passes and two free autographs for Wizard World Austin 2019 and a free photoshoot with Make Them Awesome.
Those who came out had the chance to attend a Cosplay 101 panel, and hear from Drew Brockington, Farmer said.
The library decided to host the event to highlight the facility’s graphic novel and comic collection, Farmer said.
“We have a lot of graphic novels available for checkout for all ages, from kids through adults, and we want to highlight that it is also reading,” she said.
While some people may not think of comic books as reading, it’s a great way to promote literacy, Farmer said.
“Sometimes graphic novels help reluctant readers pick up a book and do some leisure reading over the summer, so it’s just another way to promote literacy,” she said.
