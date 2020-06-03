A developer is planning to bring in about 800 homes on 257 acres in the Marion area.
The Marion City Council heard a presentation by Jason Osuna, of Grafted Investments, and Chris Drice, of Cude Engineering, about the new development located on Santa Clara Road just inside the Marion extraterritorial jurisdiction.
“The project is 257 acres and is comprised of two different property owners that the properties are under contract for,” Drice said. “It’s in the Marion ETJ and is served by the Guadalupe Valley Special Utility District for water and public sewer. We wanted to give you an introduction to what we’re looking at before we submit our formal concept. The use of this project is going to be residential, we’ve considered other uses [but] don’t feel the market really has a need for anything other than residential in this area.”
The project’s goal is to create an area that can provide a sustainable growth pattern and good traffic flow, Drice said
“There’s a floodplain that runs north, south along Santa Clara Road that divides [it] from most of the land in the Marion ETJ up until Pfannsteil [Lane],” Drice said. “So this project will be the first to bridge that floodplain to that side of the ETJ. In doing that, what we wanted to create and maintain a traffic corridor that can be connected in the future over to Pfannsteil and also down to Lower Seguin Road that way you have a good traffic network.”
The build-out location also gives residents “a sense of community,” with open backdrops, Drice said.
“If you notice the main road coming off of Santa Clara that runs east, west to Pfannsteil is adjacent to what is right now about a 75-acre public park,” he said. “It’s all open on one side, and when you come into this neighborhood, you’re not going to be driving through a corridor of houses, you’re going to have a 75-acre park space on the north and east side of its entryway.”
Construction of the residential area will begin in about 18 months and will be broken down into about eight phases spanning a roughly 10-year span at about 100 homes built per year, Drice said.
“I think right now, the average lot size would be 5,000 square feet ranging from 1,400 square feet to 7,000-plus square feet,” Drice said.
Additionally, all the homes will accommodate about a 25-foot range from the sidewalk to garage space, Drice said.
“All the builders that we would be working with, they are all very cognizant of the garage stacking requirements,” he said. “So you have 24 feet from the sidewalk to garage space and so inside that 20-foot setback that allows for 20 foot of driveway and another 5 1/2 feet until you get to the sidewalk. So from back of the sidewalk to the garage space will be no less than 25 feet.”
Council members expressed a concern surrounding the spacing of the homes as they are slated for merely 5 feet between them upon build out.
“The 5-foot setback initially is for flexibility,” Drice said. “Really, our goal is to make sure that we provide the most flexible options whether or not that the builders end up executing on that, or they choose to underbuild, so to speak, to forego some of those additional costs. We’re trying to keep that flexibility in place for them so that they can provide a very high variability of product within their product. So that’s really the goal of the 5 foot is to be given the most options possible.”
Drice said he will return to the council’s next meeting in July with a concept plan to detail the project further.
“We want to be here,” Osuna said. “We want to be good neighbors. We want to be good partners in this whole thing to help facilitate this process. You help us, and we help in communicating in being open. So that’s the first step is us being here tonight.”
