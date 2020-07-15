If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Firefighter Cory Ramon refills his water gun during a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum. The Seguin Fire Department was challenged by the city's summer camp program to a water fight.
Seguin Firefighter Cory Ramon and Fire Apparatus Operator Joseph Blahnik join in a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum. The Seguin Fire Department was challenged by the city's summer camp program to a water fight.
Seguin Firefighter Cory Ramon sprays the collective of children with water during a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum. The Seguin Fire Department was challenged by the city's summer camp program to a water fight.
Seguin Firefighter Cory Ramon wills up a bucket with water for children to refill their water guns while Seguin Firefighter Claudia Lopez has a sword fight with a camper during a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum. The Seguin Fire Department was challenged by the city's summer camp program to a water fight.
Seguin Fire Capt. Amy Flynn refills her water gun during a water fight at the city's summer camp on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Fire Capt. Amy Flynn gets sprayed by the city of Seguin's summer campers during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Fire Capt. Amy Flynn alongside campers from the city of Seguin's summer program refill water guns during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A camper sprays Seguin Fire Capt. Amy Flynn as she goes to spray another kid during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Fire Apparatus Operator Joseph Blahnik sprays children with a water gun during a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A Seguin summer program camper sprays Seguin Fire Apparatus Operator Joseph Blahnik during the water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A young girl looks for her next target as Seguin firefighter Robbin Bolton and Fire Capt. Amy Flynn participate in a giant water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Fire Capt. Amy Flynn leads the charge to spray Firefighter Robbin Bolton during a water fight at the city's summer camp on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A pair of campers spray Seguin Firefighter Claudia Lopez during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A camper sprays Seguin Firefighter Claudia Lopez during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Firefighters Claudia Lopez (front) and Robbin Bolton spray children during a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A girl turns her water gun on Seguin Firefighter Claudia Lopez during the water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Campers with the city of Seguin's summer program get into a water fight with member of the Seguin Fire Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Firefighter Cory Ramon sprays children with water during a water fight at the city of Seguin's summer camp program on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A group of children led by Seguin Fire Capt. Amy Flynn team up against Seguin Firefighter Cory Ramon during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A counselor for the city of Seguin's summer camp program gets in on the water fight action on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Firefighters Claudia Lopez (front) and Robbin Bolton look for their next targets to spray water at during a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A camper shows off his war face as he heads into the water fight with a pair of water guns on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Firefighter Robbin Bolton gets sprayed by children during the water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Firefighters Robbin Bolton (front) and Claudia Lopez run from children as they spray the firefighters during a large water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
A young boy sprays Seguin Firefighter Robbin Bolton with water during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Seguin Coliseum.
A pair of children get Fire Apparatus Operator Joseph Blahnik with their water guns during a water fight on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
Seguin Firefighter Claudia Lopez takes over the refill bucket during the water fight against the city of Seguin's summer campers on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
The city of Seguin's Summer Camp program thanked the Seguin firefighters for accepting their water fight challenge on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Seguin Coliseum.
