Lauren Rodriguez and her family have lived in their Guadalupe County home nearly three years and continue to get to know the neighborhood and the neighbors.
Increasing that knowledge is important and led Rodriguez, and her 13-year-old son Loghan, to attend the National Night Out event her neighbors host every year.
“When you know people, you know who doesn’t fit in, you know who’s out of place,” she said. “Plus knowing your neighbors makes for a better community.”
People across the state celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday. Millions in other communities across the country participate in the event in August but it’s held later here because of the sweltering Texas summers. Neighbors host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
National Association of Town Watch has orchestrated National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign promoting partnerships between law enforcement agents and members of the communities they serve for decades.
Lauren attended such an event on Altwein Lane hosted by Doyle and Marilyn Marshall.
The Marshalls said they’ve had the block party at their home each year for nearly 10 years. They do it to get the community members to come together for a good time for a good cause, Doyle said.
It’s an excuse for folks to gather and have a good time, he said. But National Night Out parties serve practical purposes as well, Doyle said.
“You need awareness in your neighborhood,” he said. “Most of the awareness comes from neighbors knowing neighbors.”
Residents from the country road return to the party annually, while some new faces show up, Doyle said. Each year they get firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and county officials, including Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher and Sheriff Arnold Zwicke.
It’s a mutual respect thing, County Commissioner Greg Seidenberger said at the Marshalls’ yard. The couple supports the community and he and other county officials see that support, appreciate it and give back their support, he said.
“They pick up trash all year long on the side of the road,” Seidenberger said of the Marshalls. “They help keep this piece of the county looking good.”
The couple’s NNO events generally are well attended and this year was no exception, the Precinct No. 1 commissioner said.
“They have a really good turnout,” Seidenberger said. “I think it’s a wonderful thing to see the community come out for National Night Out.”
The Marshalls weren’t the only couple showing respect at their party.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rozlynn Pinilla, her husband K9 Deputy Ralph Pinilla and his canine partner Lorby attended together.
Rozlynn thinks it’s nice for community members to get together for a night of mingling, even if it’s only for a couple hours. It gives her and other law enforcement officers the opportunity to meet community members in a more laid back setting than the majority of interactions they have, she said.
“It’s nice to meet people and not take them to jail,” she said. “This is great because we’re really talking to people. We get to meet people and we’re not the bad guy.”
Her husband echoed some of those sentiments.
They get “to show the community we’re with them and for them opposed to them thinking we’re against them,” Ralph said. “A lot of people look at us as the bad guys. Normally the people in this county that are against us are the bad guys so that’s expected.”
Guadalupe County is spread out and has vast rural areas. It’s even more difficult for people who live in these areas to get together with others who live nearby, Charlene Nolte said. That’s partially why she and her husband, Jackie, hold their National Night Out each year on their farm.
The parties give neighbors a chance to network, learn more about each other, build relationships and start new ones, Nolte said.
“That is my purpose, that we all know each other,” she said. “In the country it’s different. You need to know each other and network with each other.”
Jackie Nolte said holding the event each year is good for peace of mind and for safety. Meeting up every once in a while and getting to know the folks who live around you puts both parties at ease, he said.
“If you’re ever in trouble, you don’t feel nervous talking to them, you don’t feel nervous asking for help,” he said.
“We really have a good group,” Charlene said. “You learn what other people do. It’s good, I can call on this person and they might be able to help me with medical, they might help with transportation.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
