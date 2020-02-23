The city is working to revamp it’s sewer systems through the creation of a couple of master plans.
The city approved funding more than $500,000 to Freese and Nichols Inc. to develop a wastewater master plan, update an existing water master plan and develop an asset management program during a regular city council meeting Tuesday.
“The city is seeking professional engineering services to prepare an update for our water master plan,” city engineer David Rabago said. “The last update was back in 2015. We’re also wanting to have them prepare us a wastewater master plan, and also an asset management program for our water and wastewater utilities. This would help us identify and update any future wastewater collection system and water distribution needs, as well as help us with the allocation of resources and personnel when it comes to our asset management in the future.”
The decision to team with Freese and Nichols Inc. is due to past partnerships with the company, Rabago said.
“They were the ones that did the previous water master plan, and they pretty much do this work all over the state,” he said.
The plans are to help handle future growth in the area, Rabago said.
“This is just so we can have a more systematic way of being able to provide adequate capacity to the growth that we’re experiencing,” Rabago said.
The wastewater master plan and water master plan update at a combined total will cost about $380,000 to develop. The asset management program development cost comes in at about $158,000, information provided by Freese and Nichols Inc reads.
“The water master plan update will take nine months once we issue the notice to proceed,” Rabago said. “The wastewater master plan and the asset management program will take 18 months.”
The developments are financed by the Utility Fund for Capital Projects and are part of the five-year Utilities Capital Improvements Plan, the agenda reads.
The motion to approve the partnership was made by council member Fonda Mathis and seconded by council member Ernest Leal.
In other news:
The city approved a sale of alcohol request for Seguin’s Earth Day Festival. The motion to approve was made by council member Jeannette “Jet” Crabb and seconded by council member Jeremy Roy.
The city will donate six units of lockers to the Landa Park Golf Course following a motion by Mathis and seconded by council member Chris Aviles.
Council members approved a grant application for funding of $97,930 for the upgrade of mobile video recording systems within patrol cars. The motion to approve was made by council member Mark Herbold and seconded by Aviles.
