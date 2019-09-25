The sounds of drums and horns will fill Matador Stadium as 14 area marching bands compete in the third annual Seguin Marching Festival.
The festival will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, and continue until 11 p.m., with preliminaries ending at 5:30 p.m. and finals starting at 6:45 p.m.
“The event is hosted by the Seguin Band Boosters, and each band that is enrolled will perform at prelims of the contest where every band gets to perform in the Matador Stadium,” Seguin ISD Fine Arts Coordinator Jason Adam said. “Then after each performance, they get a mini-clinic with the judges, and then they get to come back and perform again in a finals performance that night. The finals order is based on the scores from the prelims with the Seguin band performing an exhibition at the end of the contest.”
The reach of the 14 schools enrolled to compete goes as far as Houston with many other schools coming from the immediate area, Adam said.
“The schools range from 2A schools all the way to 6A schools. Some of the schools are San Marcus, MacArthur, Judson, Shiner and Bastrop,” he said. “We even have a school coming from the Houston area called Davis High School.”
Other schools among the list include Karnes City High School, La Grange High School, Nixon-Smiley High School, McCollum High School, Southwest High School, Harlandale High School, Del Valle High School, Flatonia High School, and Davis High School.
The bands are judged on various categories ranging from musical ability to crowd impact, Adam said.
“We have a pretty distinguished judging panel coming in of retired band directors and people who have been in the profession for a long, long time,” Adam said. “There are five different areas they will be judged on. One is music, the other area is visual, which is everything from marching to anything they are doing visually on the field. There’s a category called G.E., which is how does it impact the audience. And then there’s also, percussion and color guard.”
Bands can earn a number of awards including Best in Class in each of the divisions, Adam said.
“They can also earn awards for best music, best visual, outstanding percussion, color guard, best drum majors, and then ultimately grand champion for the contest is named at the end,” he said.
Unique to the contest is a special dinner put together by the Seguin Band Boosters for participating school directors and judges as a way for the two parties to get to know each other, Adam said.
The turnout for the festival is expected to be quite large. With more than 1,000 spectators in attendance, and the average band size consisting of anywhere between 40-225 members, the Matador Stadium is sure to have its seats filled, Adam said.
“The event is open to the public, and typically we’ll get some community members to come out who at least want to watch the Seguin band perform,” he said. “I would say throughout the day I would expect at least a few thousand spectators. I’m really looking forward to watching our Matador band perform, and then getting to see a variety of bands from different areas is very exciting.”
Admission tickets for the festival will run for $10. For more information on the Seguin Marching Festival, visit www.facebook.com/seguinmatadorband .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.