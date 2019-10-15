In order to beat the weather, the Geronimo and Alligator Creeks Partnership is teaming up with the Keep Texas Beautiful organization to host its very first fall creek cleanup.
The event will kick off with a gathering at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, 1865 U.S. Highway 90 E., said Ward Ling, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service program specialist and watershed coordinator.
“It’s a community-wide push to clean the trash around the creek banks and roadways that drain into the Geronimo and Alligator creeks,” Ling said. “It’s to raise awareness that we have those creeks here locally and the importance of them.”
Each spring, a cleanup day has volunteers removing trash from the area, Ling said. This is the group’s first shot at trying their hand at a fall event.
“The statewide group called Keep Texas Beautiful is now trying to do their first-ever fall cleanup event, and we want to partner with them on that, we just need the manpower to make it happen,” Ling said.
After the preclean up briefing and light breakfast, attendees select an area to clean up, Ling said.
“We are asking the volunteers to provide their own transportation to the cleanup areas all around Seguin and upwards to Geronimo. We’ll have maps ready with all the cleanup areas, and they can just let us know where they are going,” he said.
Although the creeks are cleaned yearly, the event is aimed at maintaining the quality of the area to promote a healthy environment for community members to enjoy, Ling said.
The more refuse that gathers in or near a creak, the greater the chances are for bacterial growth, Ling said.
Higher bacteria levels greatly increase the chances of a person who recreates in the creeks to become ill, he said.
The partnership’s last event was about six months ago with more than 150 volunteers signed up. However, only nearly 100 managed to attend due to inclement weather, Ling said.
“The Annual Spring Cleanup can really be hit or miss with the weather, so we’re really hoping to get some folks out this fall,” he said. “We will still be doing more spring cleanups, but we also wanted to try something new because we missed out on some folks in the spring.”
Those looking to volunteer should bring items such as gloves, durable pants, boots, bug spray and sunscreen. Items such as grabbing tools and trash bags are provided; however, availability is limited.
“We don’t have a rainout date or make-up date or anything like that,” Ling said. “So we’re just going to be walking along the roadways, and we have lots of gloves, and lots of trash pickup tools that people can use. We just need folks to be aware that if they are in tall grass, please dress appropriately and to watch out for snakes and poison ivy.”
Registration is simple and recommended.
“When people register, they can go online and tell me how many are coming so that I order enough food for everyone,” Ling said. “We’ll be cleaning up a lot of really pretty areas, so we’re just inviting people out to come and see some of those areas and pick up some trash and pick up some tacos and have a good time.”
For more information, or to register for the fall cleanup visit, www.geronimocreek.org .
