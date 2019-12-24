Jackie “Jack” Dwayne Linden wore many hats in the community — but in each of them he strived to make it better every day.
It is his fighting spirit and kind heart that people say they are going to miss most, after Linden died on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Linden’s passion for ensuring music education was highlighted in his time as a member of the Mid-Texas Symphony board, alongside his wife, Pat.
MTS Board President Ellen Saylers said Jack’s stint included serving as vice president of the education committee, where he coordinated and orchestrated the annual children’s concerts in the fall.
“This is a major logistic effort to get off the ground and Jack handled it beautifully,” she said.
The second piece of the education puzzle brought in young musicians, giving them an opportunity to play with the symphony through a competition.
“Jack ran this program,” Saylers said. “He was just amazing. Jack just had this wonderful demeanor and all of these young people would become life-long friends with Jack. They would stay in touch with him.”
Sayler recalled a time when the symphony featured a guest cellist from San Antonio, and when Jack was hospitalized, the young artist paid him a special visit.
“She just met Jack, but she went to his hospital room and provided a private cello concert for him,” she said.
He just had a way with people, she said.
“It was an honor to get to know Jack and be his friend,” Sayler said. “We’re all going to miss him very, very much. He is just a really good friend, and he did great things for the orchestra.”
Jack’s passion for education spread to the Seguin Public Library, where he and Pat both served on the Library Board and as a Friend of the Seguin Public Library.
“They knew the importance of a library in a community,” Seguin Public Library Director Jackie Gross said. “During their tenure on the library board was when the bond was passed and he helped make the big push to get the new library built.”
He kept on working even after that, Gross said.
“He would take care of the plants in the outside planters, would buy poinsettias for us to display at Christmas, and was just an all around cheerleader of what we do,” she said.
Jack donated his Christmas tree and ornaments to the library. The library staff set up the tree in the foyer with a ribbon in his memory.
Jack was a long-time columnist for the Seguin Gazette sharing his views “From the Left.” He was recognized with a Seguin Gazette Vision Award for his contributions.
In the more recent years, Jack began focusing some of his efforts through the Guadalupe County Child Wellfare Board which helps children who are abused and neglected.
“We’re a fairly new non-profit and we didn’t really know a lot about being a non-profit, and he came on board, and because of his experience, he educated us on how we should be running our business and doing things,” Tracy Young, Guadalupe County Child Wellfare Board president, said.
Jack joined the board about five years ago, but resigned two years ago due to health reasons, Young said.
In his time, Young said the two would find themselves challenging each other and pushing each other.
“He and I did butt heads a lot and we argued a lot, but it was in a loving, constructive manner,” she said. “I didn’t mind arguing with him. He challenged me. We became close.”
She added Jack wasn’t afraid to share his opinion with someone, but did it caringly, she said.
“He made things interesting,” she said. “He is going to be missed.”
A celebration of life is set for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center.
