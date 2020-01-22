Seguin High School students are inviting the community to be their guests and witness a “Tale as Old as Time” before the last pedal drops.
The campus’ theatre troupe, partnered with members of the Matador band and choir programs, is presenting Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” this weekend.
“It is the classic Broadway version,” Seguin High School theatre arts teacher and production director Lydia Robles said. “It is a beautiful musical and we’re excited about it.”
The thespians will transport their audience back to a small French village around the 1800s and spin the tale of Belle, a young girl who doesn’t quite fit in, Robles said.
“While looking for her father who has gone missing, she discovers the beast and his castle,” she said. “She has to remain there with him in order to free her father.”
As the story unfolds through song and dance, Belle and the Beast find they have more in common, Robles said.
“These two unlikely outcasts have kind of found a home in each other,” she said. “It is the story of how people can change and be come better and how we can effect each other, and help each other to grow and love one another.”
This is the second time in 10 years Seguin High School students selected “Beauty and the Beast” as their spring musical, however, Robles said this time is bigger and better.
The full stage production includes an orchestral pit of Matador band students led by director Stan Mauldin and a choral pit led by director Leo Garcia.
“It is such a spectacle to see on the stage,” she said. “It is one of those things that you can’t do it if you don’t cater to all of the elements of it. The music, the vocals and the spectacle of it is going to be absolutely fantastic.”
The show will feature all of the classic songs from the original animated version and live action movie, plus some new tunes.
“It is going to feature all of the famous Disney songs, and you’re going to hear some new pieces that are Broadway specific,” Robles said. “They are not even in the live version.”
The music is so beautiful, she said.
Students from all three groups have worked hard to bring the masterpiece to the Seguin High School Performing Arts stage, Robles said.
“I would say that these students have spent in upwards of 70 to 80 hours outside of school time and rehearsal time,” she said. “I would say that this is probably going to be the highlight of your month. It is really exciting to see this coming together. These kids are truly inspirational. It’s going to be an awesome show.”
The curtain will rise for “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday with the senior presentation set for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Pre-sale tickets are available at Keepers Interiors and Gift and Gourmet and are $12 for adults, $8 for students. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
