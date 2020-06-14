As the deadline loomed to apply for the second round of Seguin Strong Stimulus Program grants, a local business owner shared his frustration at not being allowed to participate in the program.
The program, was developed by the city of Seguin, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation and the Seguin Main Street/Convention Visitor’s Bureau to assist local small businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Greg Winters, co-owner and manager at Seguin Auto Parts, said he was disappointed his company’s application for the funding assistance was declined for reasons with which he still disagrees.
Bearing no ill will against any of the 41 businesses that received the local stimulus funding, Winters said Seguin Auto Parts deserved a cut of the money.
“I’m sure those businesses are deserving,” he said. “I just don’t think they’re more deserving than us.”
The program began with $250,000 from the city’s utility fund. Applications were accepted May 6 through May 13 and, award notices were sent out May 21, said Kyle Kramm, Seguin’s Main Street and CVB director. A committee scored the applications and decided some recipients would receive $2,500 and others would get grants of $5,000, he said.
Certain criteria are necessary to be approved in the program.
Businesses need to have 75 or fewer employees, be located within the Seguin city limits, be a Seguin utility customer, have experienced or be projected to experience a decline in revenue or employment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, provide technical requirements including financial records, remain in good standing with the city regarding licensing and permits, and be registered with the Texas Comptroller’s Office as a sales tax revenue-generating business for the city.
With only a few businesses not meeting the criteria, the program awarded grants totaling $187,000, Kramm said. The program went into a second phase with the remaining funds and applications were due by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
“They are uploading them to the website, the SSSP website, but also some are getting hand delivered and e-mailed to us,” Kramm said Wednesday afternoon. “Now for the round two, we have 11 applications in but we know of several other businesses that are working on applications and getting them in today.”
Businesses that received funding in the first round were ineligible to apply in the second round, he said. There is a possibility, if economic effects of the pandemic persist and another round of the stimulus program is approved, that businesses that receive Seguin Strong Stimulus Program funding might be able to apply for more, Kramm said.
The funding was “limited to your traditional small business” and aimed at more of the “mom and pop” types of shops in town, said Josh Schneuker, executive director of the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.
Businesses associated with a national or regional business entity were excluded from the program, he said. That’s why companies like Winters’ didn’t make the cut, Schneuker said.
He likened Seguin Auto Parts Inc., which is a NAPA Auto Parts affiliate, to a McDonald’s franchise or a Hampton Inn hotel establishment getting the backing of a nationally-known name.
“We looked at that one and there were a few others tied to these national corporations. We did understand a lot of these are independently owned and operated,” Schneuker said. “Our focus was really on your traditional small businesses, the really home grown stuff kind of balding their own brand and everything like that.”
Winters said his business is nothing like the description that Schneuker gave and he told members of the selection committee as much.
Seguin Auto Parts has been around nearly 60 years and was started by his grandfather in the 1960s. It is not a franchise and receives no financing from the National Automotive Parts Association.
“Their reasoning for denying us was that first and foremost, they thought we were owned by NAPA auto parts, which we are not,” Winters said. “We’re completely independently owned and operated. We just so happen to buy parts from NAPA.”
The company motto is “Keeping America Moving,” he said. And that’s what they tried to do throughout the first few months of the pandemic, Winters said.
Being deemed and essential business, Seguin Auto Parts remained open to provide parts for people needing to keep their cars in tip-top shape to continue driving to their own essential jobs, he said. The company lost a considerable amount of revenue as bigger, wholesale customers ordered fewer parts from Seguin Auto Parts or stopped giving the local company business altogether, Winters said.
Luckily, he was able to secure assistance from a federal program and avoided more economic hardship for himself and his employees, Winters said.
However, he said, the pandemic is still with us and he could be forced to let go an employee. The Seguin Strong Stimulus Program grant would’ve helped put off that possibility even longer, Winters said.
“But with the Seguin grant, I can guarantee you I wouldn’t have had to let anybody go for at least the next three months,” he said. “After three months from now, maybe things are more back to normal or the economy is starting to kick back in again and at that point the situation is over with for the most part. Obviously, this thing is carrying on longer than expected.”
Though it didn’t work out for everyone, the first round of the program went well, Schneuker said. Hopefully, grants from the first round and the next round will help businesses stay afloat for the next couple months and soon enough the economy will turn for the better, he said.
It worked out very well in his estimation, Kramm said. The program allowed businesses most impacted by shut downs to endure the last few months fighting the novel coronavirus, he said.
“Anecdotal stories from some of the businesses that received the grant, they were able to keep some of their employees on that they were looking at having to lay off,” Kramm said. “They were able to pay rent they were falling behind on.
“I feel like this has been one of the most impactful things we’ve been able to do for small businesses since COVID.”
