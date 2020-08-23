If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin City Council committed to spending more than $1 million on economic growth in the coming year.
The Seguin Economic Development Corporation presented its fiscal year 2020-2021 budget to council Tuesday evening during a regular city council meeting, and council approved the SEDC’s request. At the helm of the presentation was Seguin Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Josh Schnueker, who said the Seguin Economic Development Corporation anticipates about $1.3 million in tax revenue for the latest fiscal year.
(1) comment
After watching the building over the last 30 years, beginning on the west side of San Antonio and sundialing north through New Braunfels, I’m am totally baffled by the need to offer tax incentives to businesses to move to Seguin.
In my mind, taxes are supposed to favor no one, applied equally. This tactic of deferring or reducing tax liabilities for big business to move to our area is merely a perversion of the tax system and corruption.
Only a blind person could miss the population movement this direction, and only a fool would offer people money for the obvious.
NO more tax incentives. You have a business and want to move here? Pay the rate that the rest of us pay and that small business pays.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.