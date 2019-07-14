Area children were treated to an electrifying and shocking presentation on Thursday at the Seguin Public Library
Through a partnership with Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative, the library held the program Power Town in an effort to teach kids about the dangers of electricity.
Dozens of children and parents filed into the meeting room at the Seguin Public Library and watched on as GVEC Community Relations Representative Kasie Tankersley put on an electrical performance.
In her presentation, Tankersley used electrified prongs to prod at a table disguised as a small neighborhood to showcase different dangerous electrical scenarios that children might find themselves in.
“It’s really good to visually see what happens when people aren’t safe,” she said. “The earlier we can start educating our community on being safe around electricity, the safer everyone’s going to be.”
Mother Denise Crettenden said the demonstration was a welcomed lesson for her children, Eleanor and Abigail.
“I thought it was really good,” Crettenden said. “It taught the kids a lot about staying safe around electricity and that they need to be aware of their surroundings when they are doing different activities.”
Eleanor Crettenden, 11, thought that the event was fun and insightful.
“I feel like it will help a lot of kids know more about electricity and how to stay safe with it,” she said. “I really liked how they interact and ask you questions and they have the little model and they showed examples of different things that can happen that you wouldn’t necessarily think of.”
In addition to the spark-filled demonstration Tankersley also read the book “Oscar and the Cat,” which GVEC donated to the library for children to check out.
“We do a summer reading program where we are in contact with our local libraries during the summer months,” Tankersley said. “We come out and either do a demonstration on electrical safety, sometimes we’ll bring the bucket truck and show the kids all the great things that our linemen do including their gear, or we have a vandergraph, which teaches kids about static electricity.”
After the presentation, children visited two interactive stations — a coloring booth and a table prepared with egg cartons that kids got to rub against fabric creating static electricity.
“This program really targets second graders typically so we provided a coloring station with crayons for the kiddos of Louis the Lightning Bug,” Tankersley said. “Louis is part of GVEC, and he travels around and teaches about electrical safety as well.”
