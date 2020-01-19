Looking to get their hands dirty and their feet wet, figuratively speaking, Seguin High School construction trades students dug in to some hands-on, real-world work Thursday as part of a partnership between the school and the Koehler Company.
The students worked for about a week at the Koehler Company to construct a roughly 8-feet-by-6-feet mobile nurse’s station, Seguin High School construction trades teacher Kenneth Soefje said.
“This was a great project overall for my students,” he said. “They got first-hand knowledge, not just in a lab setting, but they were actually able to go over to the Koehler Company, work in their plant, work in their facilities, work on their CAD (computer-aided design) programs on their computers and get real-life experiences and this is the end result. So it really is just a good joint venture relationship between the Koehler Company, Seguin ISD and the Health and Sciences program.”
During the gathering, the students worked together to quickly install a countertop over the station, drilling it into place.
“At this point, we’ll come in and communicate with IT, we’ve got a couple of PC desktop computers and a printer that we will put on there,” Soefje said. “My students will be drilling the holes and will be attaching all the wiring for that.”
The purpose of the week-long program was to instill a foundation of teamwork within the students, said Steve Gonzalez, Seguin High School career and technical education director.
“We had students that were working with the drafting department to build this on a 3D model on the computer,” he said. “We had students that were working on estimating with the estimating department to figure out how much it’s going to cost and labor materials. We had students visiting the actual shop to see how it’s constructed and when it’s constructed and all the parts that go into that. So it’s a multi-faceted project.”
Seguin High School senior Leonardo Costilla,18, said that building the nurse’s station was no easy feat, requiring the full efforts of his entire class.
“We used programs such as AutoCAD to come up with the design for the desk,” Costilla said. “Then, from there, it went outside to where another group of students were helping the carpenters build it. Once that was done, they got the plastic laminated on there so it could come out real smooth. There weren’t many struggles, but designing it was a long process because there’s a lot of details going into this. It took about two days just to come up with a good design.”
The students were eager to learn when working on the project, Koehler Company Construction Project Manager Ryan Ayotte said.
“It’s (construction trades) not really just an elective; it’s a career starter,” he said. “They were very enthusiastic about the process and getting to learn how things operate. The Koehler Company is the Koehler Company, we do things the way we do things. It’s not how every company operates, but that’s how we can expose the students to the industry.”
Steve Koehler, president of the Koehler Company, applauded Seguin High School for preparing its students for the future.
“I think it’s great that they’re learning different things that they can put to use right after they get out of high school,” he said. “At the Koehler Company, we all bleed gold and white. Seguin High School means a lot to us so we want to help out in any way that we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.