Christmas is still six months away, but that isn’t stopping Sheriff Santa from making his list and checking it twice.
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke and his staff are starting to gear up and plan for this year’s Sheriff Santa program and are celebrating Christmas in July.
Just before Christmas each year, the Sheriff dons the bright red suit and heads to the six nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the county delivering presents to the residents.
“These are the people that paved the way for us and we need to remember them and honor them and not forget them,” he said. “Christmas is supposed to be a happy time of year and we ant to make sure no one gets left out.”
Dawn Caddell, administrative assistant to the sheriff, reaches out to the facilities to find out what kind of gifts would be good to pack the goodie bags with.
The staff then gets together and purchases the items and put the gift bags together.
But they can’t do it alone. The sheriff looks to the community for its support in keeping the Sheriff Santa program alive.
“I want to get the word out to the public. We’re always trying to make it bigger and better,” Zwicke said. “We want to make sure that we continue to be as successful as we have in the past several years. There are a lot of folks out there that are interested in helping, whether it is something small or large, everything counts.”
Which is why the sheriff is hoping to celebrate Christmas in July. Zwicke is hopeful that by talking to community members and businesses early will help give the program a boost this year.
“Christmas in July has been a pretty good thing in the past and we want to continue that and get the word out to the people,” he said. “It gives time for some people that are planning budgets to put that in their budget — the Sheriff Santa program.
Getting the opportunity to visit with the residents, even for a short time, is the highlight of the program, Zwicke said.
Caddell agreed, adding that is heartwarming to see the residents’ faces light up when they see Santa come through the door.
“I wouldn’t give it up for the world,” she said. “We look forward to doing it every year. They now have come accustom to knowing we’re coming and I would hate that to stop. Some of them tell us, they’re saving the present for Christmas day because that is all they are going to get. It breaks your heart but it is true.”
The best way for community members, business and organizations to help is through monetary donations, Caddell said.
“That way we can ensure that the items we purchase are all the same and are approved by the nursing homes,” she said.
For more information or to make a donation, call Dawn Caddell at 830-379-1224.
