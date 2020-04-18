Guadalupe County officials look to replace a contract nearly a decade and a half old and hope to get even better coverage of emergency services across the county.
Commissioners approved a motion during Tuesday’s regular meeting to enter into contract negotiations with the city of Schertz EMS for emergency medical services for Guadalupe County. Schertz has provided the service for 15 years as the contract has been extended numerous times, Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Bryce Houlton said.
“We have no issues with Schertz EMS at all, it’s just time. The original contract is actually more than 15 years old now and it’s just time for the county to renegotiate a new contract,” he said. “We even included a one-year extension to allow us to get to this point on the original contract.”
On average, EMS personnel respond to about 2,100 calls per year in the county, Houlton said. For the current year, Guadalupe County budgeted to pay Schertz EMS $843,578 for emergency medical service for those calls, he said.
The current contract is set to expire Sept. 30 and the county hopes to enter into a new deal effective Oct. 1, Houlton said.
The county requested proposals early this year for EMS service. Four bids came in from Schertz EMS, SuperiorCare Ambulance, the city of New Braunfels and Rapid Care EMS, and a team evaluated each of them.
Four criteria formed the basis of the evaluations — cost estimates, scope of service to the county, background and experience of the company and each company’s implementation plan.
Each bid guaranteed response times of 13 minutes or fewer with penalties in place if the times weren’t met and the bids came in at overall costs to the county ranging from about $900,000 to almost $2 million, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
Schertz’s proposal came out as the best for Guadalupe County, he said.
“Their proposal has five different ambulance services they were going to contract with similar to what they have now,” Pinder said. “The only change to their proposal as far as vendors is they were going to bring in Wilson County ESD (Emergency Service District) 3 to look at covering some of the southern portion of Guadalupe County.”
Currently, the contract has six ambulances in the county. Schertz’s new proposal would put 13 ambulances into service for the county, Pinder said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Jim Wolverton said Schertz has done a good job providing EMS coverage for the county, but now it’s time for more. The county population continues to expand complicating EMS coverage and lengthening response times, he said.
“I don’t see how anybody can get anywhere in this county in 13 minutes,” Wolverton said. “Our county is getting so populated, it’s very, very difficult unless these units are strategically placed throughout the county.”
The county needs to look at an even better way of doing business, Wolverton said. He continues to be a proponent for establishment of emergency services districts throughout Guadalupe County.
“It’s getting to a point where we need to have the ambulances strategically located inside the county,” Wolverton said. “We keep trying to make what we’re doing work. I’m trying to get a conversation going.”
Each ESD would be responsible for services in a particular district and would have emergency personnel and equipment in proximity to each part of its district to provide faster responses, he said.
Wolverton said he continues to bring up the topics of Emergency Service Districts for the county and did so Tuesday before seconding a motion to approve EMS contract negotiations with Schertz EMS. He said he only would vote for it with the caveat that the Emergency Service District discussion be made a possibility.
“Every county that surrounds us has ESDs. We are the only ones without ESDs” Wolverton said. “I just don’t feel the people are going to get the coverage they need. When you have a heart attack, you want somebody there as soon as possible.
“I really feel we need strategically placed units throughout the county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.