Denise Martinez, of San Antonio, rolled up her blue jeans and plunged her feet into a vat of grapes on Saturday. She laughed as she stomped and felt grape juice in between her toes and feet.
Those who attended Blue Lotus Winery’s 2019 Grape Stomp had similar reactions, Blue Lotus Winery owner Michael Poole said.
“It’s great to see the look on their face when they first put their feet in and realize how squishy it is,” he said. “Most people don’t put their feet in squishy material.”
Those who visited the winery on Saturday had the opportunity to experience the old-world method of using their feet to crush grapes, Poole said.
“It’s a trip back into how they used to make wine centuries ago,” he said. “We use modern equipment today.”
The grapes crushed during this year’s event will be used as compost to help feed other grapes at the winery, but not before the grape stompers used the juice to decorate t-shirts.
Raina Condra, of San Antonio, attended and said the shirts were great souvenirs.
“I did handprints and footprints on mine, and I think I might splatter some more juice on it a little bit,” she said. “It’s a nice token to get to take home and remember the day by.”
Condra praised the winery’s grape stomp as a great value. The ticket price included a lunch, two drinks, the grape stomping experience and a t-shirt to personalize, she said.
“I had the chance to try their wine and their wine is absolutely delicious,” she said.
Patricia Stites, of Geronimo, also enjoyed her stomp, which she attended with her friend, and praised the winery.
“It was great, we come here regularly,” she said. “This is our first time participating in a wine stomping here, but we come to a lot of their events, which are wonderful.”
Martinez echoed Stites, and recommended people check out the winery and the grape stomp in the future.
“It’s really cute here,” she said. “I will definitely be back. This is a great day trip. Whether you are a native or new to the area, you will love coming out here. You will have a great time, and it’s definitely something different to do.”
Poole hoped those who came out took away a great experience. He said the event was a way for people to meet others and have fun. Other Texas wineries hold grape stomps, but tend to charge exorbitant fees, while Blue Lotus Winery’s smaller ticket price just covers the cost of food and t-shirts, he said.
“We do it more for the experience for people and our customers, whether they are people who have done this every year or people who are just starting,” he said. “We want people get to take home a great experience.”
For those who missed out on the grape stomp, Blue Lotus Winery has more upcoming events planned, Poole said. The winery will hold its Last Days of Summer event on August 17, where attendees can learn how to paint with Matt Wagner. The whole family can come out and pick grapes during the Harvest Time event, also on August 17.
To RSVP for these events, or for more information about them or the winery, visit www.bluelotuswinery.com or visit the Blue Lotus Winery Facebook page.
