Seguin ISD School board member Linda Duncan, Seguin Mayor Don Keil and Texas Lutheran University student Rashad Tolbert look over the entries submitted for the Seguin Police Department's poster contest on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
A panel of judges looked over more than 140 entries and selected the top winners of the Seguin Police Departments Poster contest. Pictured are (from left) Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann, TLU Student Rashad Tolbert, Seguin Mayor Don Keil, Seguin Art League board member Roger Betschler, Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols and Seguin ISD Trustee Linda Duncan.
Seguin Art League Board Member Roger Betschler looks over the entries of the Seguin Police Department's Poster Contest on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin ISD School Board member Linda Duncan uses a Post-It to mark a poster while judging the enteries of the Seguin Police Department's Poster Contest on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Texas Lutheran University student Rashad Tolbert uses a Post-It to mark a poster while judging the enteries of the Seguin Police Department's Poster Contest on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann places a blue ribbon on the Division 2 Girls Age 2 to 4 winning poster from the Seguin Police Department's Poster Contest.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Seguin Police Lt. Mike McCann places a winning poster from the Seguin Police Department's Poster Contest.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Rashad Tolbert looked at each of the posters that lined the walls of the Seguin Police Department’s training room Thursday.
The Texas Lutheran University senior, president of the campus’ Black Student Union and Student Government Association comptroller, was tasked by the department with a tough job — join a panel of judges and select the best piece of artwork created by children.
