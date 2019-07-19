K9 Officer Rex may have only been a member of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office for a short time, but the work he put in before his death was immensely important.
On Thursday, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke hosted a memorial service for K9 Rex, who unexpectedly died June 28 from a medical issue.
To K9 Deputy Andrew Marcum, Rex was more than a partner, he was a part of the family.
“Everyone says they’re tools, but you can’t help but emotionally bond with them,” Marcum said. “Just being in the car with them all day long, all throughout the night, all by yourselves, you form a pretty strong bond pretty quickly with them. You develop that relationship and they mean a lot more. They become family, so Rex will definitely will missed.”
The service began with a prayer by Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Chaplain Tom Jones who asked for attendees to honor Rex and all those faithful canine officers that came before him in loyal service.
“These canines represent the highest devotion to that motto serve and protect,” Jones said. “They really make officers better because we have the example that they set everyday. So today we recognize this fallen officer that is truly worthy of our respect.”
The room was filled with several Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and staff, law enforcement officers from several other area agencies and family members, as well as the Sheriff’s Office’s three other canine officers, who let out the occasional bark.
Although the service was short, the impact that Rex had on his fellow officers was apparent, Zwicke said.
“Over the four and a half years, Rex assisted in hundreds of vehicle searches, warrant arrests and school searches,” Zwicke said. “Not once did he fail to serve his duty or fail to have his partner’s back. There’s no question that Rex was worthy to be a police canine.”
Knowing that canines are there to work doesn’t make losing them any easier, Zwicke continued.
“The hard fact of working with canines is we know that one day they will pass,” he said. “They work with us with such dedication that it’s only fair that they receive the same dedication from us. In a perfect world, your canine partner would retire and live out the rest of his life with his loved ones. The loss of Rex has left a void in our Sheriff’s office family and I know the handlers feel the loss as well.”
Although the loss is difficult, crime never sleeps leaving little time for rest. Starting Monday, Marcum will begin training with a new canine.
“Next week he (Marcum) will be attending three weeks of training with a new canine,” said Zwicke. “They go through classes and they go out into to the field. It’s everything from narcotics detection, learning how that works and how the canine works. Also they’ll be out there tracking at a 1,000-acre facility.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.