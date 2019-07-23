Linemen from across Texas filled Nolte Island on Saturday, as their skills as electrical line workers were put to the test. But they weren’t responding to an emergency or power outage; they were competing against each other in the 23rd Annual Texas Lineman’s Rodeo.
About 2,000 people came out to watch and support the 52 teams and 124 apprentices that participated, said Bobby Christmas, GVEC senior executive manager and Texas Lineman’s Rodeo Association chairman.
“The rodeo itself gives a venue for electric utilities to compete against one another and to showcase their skills,” he said. “They send their three-man journeyman teams, and then there are apprentice events for individual apprentices to compete in.”
Madison Battise, an apprentice with Seguin Electric Utilities, participated in the rodeo. During the hurt man event, she geared up and climbed a pole to reach a dummy hanging off a power line.
“If a lineman got electrocuted up there on the pole, we would have to go up there and save them,” she said. “We have four minutes to do it.”
Battise said she did well in the event, acing it with a 100. She was one of five apprentices from Seguin Electric Utilities to participate. Three journeyman teams and 10 apprentices from GVEC also represented Seguin.
Other events included a hilltop rescue, speed climb, and mystery events involving transformer banks and obstacles, said Eli Santos Jr., a level 3 apprentice with Seguin Electric Utilities. He also participated and said he enjoyed the event.
“The rodeo allows everyone to come out here and use everything they’ve learned throughout the year,” Santos said. “We know a lot of people from different municipals and different co-ops. We go to school together and so we’re friends and it’s a brotherhood.”
The event gave those that came out a chance to get an inside look at the job of a lineman, Christmas said.
“We made this a very family-friendly event to where the families can come out and see what mom and dad do for a living,” he said.
When a storm blows in and the electricity goes out, or a car hits a pole, people don’t usually get to see the work a lineman does, Christmas said.
“People can actually watch them work, and it instills how important the job is of being a lineman,” he said. “We depend upon electricity for everything we do, and without somebody actually going out there and physically getting the lines back on, we would not be where we are at today.”
Rocio Gallegos, an executive assistant for the CEO of New Braunfels Utilities, came out to support the linemen from her company. She said the rodeo helped her appreciate the work linemen do.
“As a spectator, I think it’s awesome,” she said. “I really enjoy it. They’re very talented and a great team. I think it’s great to see all the different regions of Texas represented and working together as a team.”
Christmas said the journeyman teams and apprentices each competed in five events.
“Each one has a special job they have to do and is based on the level of skill to do the job, and time breaks the tie,” he said. “For the times, we’ll get down into the thousandths of a second sometimes between teams.”
On Friday, they took a 25-minute, 50-question test based on the 400-page Linemen and Cable men’s book, Christmas said.
After the competition, the scores from the events and test were tallied and trophies were given out at an awards ceremony. Santos said the awards would be the most memorable moments from the event.
“We’ve got lots of memorable moments from the day, but the real memorable moments will probably be at the awards,” he said. “Once we get our final scores on the testing, and see who’s walking the stage, and see if anybody from our group walks the stage or wins a trophy.”
Working together with his colleagues would also be memorable, Santos said.
“We get to come out here and we trained together,” he said. “It doesn’t matter at what level you are — you could be apprentice one to crew leader to supervisor to the director. We just all come and we help each other out in different ways and with different techniques. The camaraderie is awesome.”
Christmas hoped those who came out took away the enormity of how important safety is in their jobs as well as new knowledge and skills.
“I hope they were able to talk to folks from other utilities and make friends. It’s a brotherhood of lifelong friends,” he said. “I just hope people realize how important this job is, and next time they see a lineman, thank them. They do a job that very few people in this world want to do.”
