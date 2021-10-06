If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Brittany backer helps 4-month-old daughter Magnolia pose between large pumpkins and holding a smaller one Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, during a trip to the Pumpkin Patch at First United Methodist Church in Seguin.
Brittany backer sits her 4-month-old daughter Magnolia down against a giant ruler for photos Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, amid the many gourds at the Pumpkin Patch outside First United Methodist Church in Seguin.
The Neubauer family — 2-year-old Hazelee (from left), mom Ally and dad Cody — goes about the annual task of selecting just the right pumpkins Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, from the Pumpkin Patch at First United Methodist Church in Seguin.
Ally Neubauer snaps a photo of 2-year-old daughter Hazelee while the family looks for great gourds to take home Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Pumpkin Patch which operates annually at First united Methodist Church in Seguin.
Dalondo Moultrie
Dalondo Moultrie
Dalondo Moultrie
Dalondo Moultrie
Volunteer and congregant Zach Doss helps welcome guests Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, to the annual Pumpkin Patch opened on the lawn of First United Methodist Church in Seguin.
Pumpkins, possibly “The Great Pumpkin” and great times arrived in Seguin over the weekend ushering in a fall classic for the area sure to bring joy to many.
In fact, shortly after high school football players and other volunteers unloaded hundreds of gourds Sunday afternoon onto the grounds of First United Methodist Church, guests spread out to get their pick of pumpkins and take part in the annual tradition of visiting the church’s Pumpkin Patch.
