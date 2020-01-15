Students at Navarro Intermediate School are learning to be leaders.
For the second year, the campus has implemented the Leader In Me program, which puts the students in the position to learn leadership and life skills in all aspects of their lives, not just academically, Navarro Intermediate School Principal Bobbi Supak said.
The program is based on Sean Covey’s “The Seven Habits of Highly Effective Kids.”
One aspect of the program is student-led conferences, in which the students meet with their parents and talk about the progress they made throughout the year and their goals.
“Instead of having a parent conference with every parent, this way every parent gets to know how their student is doing from their student’s perspective,” Supak said. “They set goals or WIGs (Wildly Important Goals). They look at map data, STAAR data; they look at what they are doing outside of school. “I think this gives the kids a sense of accountability, a sense of pride to show what they’ve done.”
Twice a year — fall and spring — the parents are invited to the campus to have a discussion with their children.
During the recent fall session, Melissa Walls heard from her son, sixth-grader Rylan Trost, about his first semester.
“I like that they are bringing in the parents to have the kids explain how they’re doing in class, what they are doing,” she said. “Otherwise, I can ask my kid, ‘How was your day?’ and I get ‘fine’ or ‘what did you do?’ ‘Nothing.’ This way, it forces him to go over things that they talked about in a logical sense.”
Although some parents weren’t able to attend, Supak said organizers reached out to community members to step in and listen to the students’ presentations.
“Every kid in the building has a caring adult today; they have someone listen to their story,” she said. “We make sure to have volunteers help out. We had the deputies from Guadalupe County Sheriff’s department, Constable Jimmy Harless, Mrs. Dee Carter, NISD superintendent, and Mrs. Gosch, and some others. Lots of people come out to help make this happen.”
Supak enjoys hearing the students present their progress to their parents.
“We hear so many parents saying this was the best thing because it wasn’t just the teacher talking about what the kiddo was doing, it was the student talking about it,” she said.
Walls agreed, adding the program makes the material relatable to the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.