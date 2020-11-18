After three decades, Seguin football fans now hear a new voice booming “Here come the Matadors!”

Long-time announcer Ron Heinemeyer recently stepped down as the voice of Matador Stadium after 33 years on the mic. On Friday, Seguin ISD recognized Heinemeyer’s tenure with an on-field presentation emceed by Matador head coach Travis Bush during the homecoming football game.

Katy O’Bryan is a staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at katy.obryan@seguingazette.com .

