Seguin ISD Athletic Director Travis Bush (right) presents Ron Heinemeyer with a plaque honoring the former educator for his 33 years of serving as the "Voice of the Matadors" on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in Matador Stadium. Heinemeyer retired his post earlier this season.
Former Matador football announcer Ron Heinemeyer enjoys the game from his seat in the bleachers on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 after he officially retired from as the Voice of the Matadors, a position he held for 33 years.
Sean Hoffmann Seguin ISD
After three decades, Seguin football fans now hear a new voice booming “Here come the Matadors!”
Long-time announcer Ron Heinemeyer recently stepped down as the voice of Matador Stadium after 33 years on the mic. On Friday, Seguin ISD recognized Heinemeyer’s tenure with an on-field presentation emceed by Matador head coach Travis Bush during the homecoming football game.
