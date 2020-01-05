The sell of one of Seguin ISD’s historic campuses is complete.
Just before the new year, Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church was able to complete the purchase of the Juan Seguin campus for $125,000.
“We’re extremely excited that Spirit of Joy Lutheran was able to purchase and will repurpose the facility,” Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann said.
The district tasked a facilities committee to take an in-depth look at all of its buildings. In October 2018, the committee presented its findings to the board of trustees and offered recommendation, which included the sale of three campuses — Juan Seguin, Lizzie M. Burges and Mary B. Erskine.
After finding the Juan Seguin campus on the market, Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church submitted a bid to purchase the facility. On May 2, the Seguin ISD board of trustees gave Superintendent Matthew Gutierrez the green light to negotiate the sale with the church.
At that time, Gutierrez said he was confident the district selected the right buyer for the Juan Seguin campus.
The facility has sat empty for several years, and its continued deterioration was costing the district money, Gutierrez said.
“It is no longer a facility that the district could utilize for a variety of reasons — capacity, the amount of money we would have to put in if we were going to use it. It just wouldn’t be a facility that would hold 550-600 kids,” he said. “I feel very fortunate that we’ve been able to receive a lot of support about this decision, and the community feels strongly about addressing our vacant facilities because they are coming at a cost.”
Currently, Spirit of Joy is spread across the city with worship services at the Seguin Silver Center, church offices on the Texas Lutheran University campus, and a storage facility to house all of its belongings, Pastor Megan Elliott said in May.
However, the congregation hopes the facility will provide more than just a sanctuary, Elliott said.
“We see the purchase of the former Juan Seguin Elementary School as a way for us to not just have a permanent home for our church, but to create an asset for the neighborhood and the community-at-large,” she said. “We’re going to be looking at using part of the space as a community space in terms of meeting space and classes and things for the neighborhood and the community. We also have been talking about putting in a museum to honor the history of the school and the history of segregation, but also the achievements of those who have graduated from that school.”
Knowing the campus’ history, the church has pledged to honor the facility’s historical heritage, Hoffmann said.
“We think it is great that they plan to continue to preserve that historical facility that means so much to so many,” he said. “It is a historic campus not only for Seguin ISD but for the community.”
Now the district is moving forward in the process of selling the Lizzie M. Burges campus.
During the November school board meeting, trustees voted to put the campus up for sale.
The future of the Mary B. Erskine campus is undetermined, Hoffmann said.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
