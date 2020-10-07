If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is allowing more people to visit loved ones in the hospital, relaxing stringent visitation regulations implemented during the coronavirus pandemic.
The move comes as the local hospital had seen new COVID-19 admissions averages below one per day for weeks. As of Monday, the hospital was seeing seven-day moving averages of COVID-19 new admissions of one and hospitalizations at about three per day, GRMC spokesperson Elizabeth McCown said in a statement.
