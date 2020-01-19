Hundreds of boys and girls from around the area flocked to the Seguin Event’s Complex fairgrounds in recent days to display their months of hard work during the 79th Guadalupe County Youth Livestock and Homemakers Show.
Among them was 16-year-old Kyla Beck who has shown her animals for more than seven years.
Kyla began her career in livestock showing in the fourth grade raising pigs until she later made the transition to cattle, she said.
“We have a cattle ranch at my house, and we started off showing pigs,” she said. “Once we started seeing all of our friends showing cattle, we were like, ‘Hey, we need to get into that,’ so for a while, we showed pigs and steers but then focused on steers because it’s so much fun. We get so much out of it, and it’s a family experience.”
Kyla has two steers at this year’s youth show and another waiting for her at home, she said.
“One is named Whalen, and the other one is Buzz after the Texas A&M basketball coach, and the one at home is Jimbo after the football coach,” she said. “So, we definitely like A&M.”
Raising a show steer is a 24-hour-a-day job that requires the utmost dedication, Kyla said.
“When we first get them, I make sure I’m out there all the time, so they get used to me,” she said. “I’m feeding them day in and day out, every morning and every night. I’m getting up during school at 6 in the morning to go out there and feed. It gets rough after a while because I’m also in extracurriculars at school. But even when I get home late, I still go outside and work them because the time that gets put in is what you get out of it.
“Summers are also difficult because its pedal to the metal.”
Kyla said her work on the ranch has taught her invaluable skills for the future.
“I want to go into agribusiness, and it’s going to give me a head start above a bunch of other people because I’ve been involved in agriculture for basically my whole life,” she said. “I also love the experiences I’m getting out of it — how to handle emotions when things are going your way or not going your way. I think it’s a really great experience for anyone.”
At only 10 years old, Presley Just of Navarro Intermediate has been showing chickens for three years.
“I like the fact that every time you get with them (chickens), you just have a feeling that comes over you, and it feels so good,” she said. “And when it comes to showing time, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, we’re here.’”
Presley said that although she has been showing for a while now, she can’t help feeling a little nervous before going in front of a crowd. But she loves showing.
For more than four years, Lifegate Christian School seventh-grade student Roby Holdman has been following in his mother’s footsteps of showing steer.
“I’d say I’ve probably raised about 10 or 12 ones so far,” Roby said. “But I love getting to know the animals and getting to know what they do and how they react to certain things.”
Roby’s mother, Susan Holdman, said she wanted Roby to pursue cattle showing because of the impact it had on her life.
“It taught me about being a leader and having responsibility and all of those things that are really important,” she said. “We’re not trying to raise our kids as a great 12-year-old and a great 8-year-old, we’re trying to raise great adults and this is how we do it.”
