City of Seguin leaders invite the community to attend a reception on Thursday honoring the retirement of one of its long-time champions.
Doug Faseler has served as city manager for the past 14 years, and is Seguin’s longest-serving city manager since the city adopted a council-manager form of government in 1986.
The come-and-go reception takes place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Seguin Public Library in the Community Meeting Room. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.
Faseler’s career with the city began in 1996 when he was hired as the assistant city manager, responsible for all utility operations. He was promoted in January 2006 to his current role.
Faseler will retire with a total of 38 years in the public sector. Prior to his leadership in Seguin, he worked at the city of Live Oak where he was promoted from assistant city manager to city manager, a role in which he served for 10 years. Prior to that, he worked in the planning department at the city of Midland.
