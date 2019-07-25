Local firefighters are ready to fire up the pits and raise money for their volunteer department as they have done for the past 50 years.
The Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department will hold it’s 50th annual Barbecue Benefit and Fundraiser starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the fire station, 1066 FM 1104.
Firefighters are notorious for their cooking prowess and the Kingsbury VFD is no exception as members plan to serve up more than 1,250 pounds of shoulder clod at the event.
“We’ll cube it up so it never cools off and sits in its juices,” KVFD Fire Chief Myron Boerger said. “We don’t start serving ’til about 5:30 so it’s going to sit there and marinate and get really good. It’s the only place that you can find it like this, too. I don’t know of anywhere else in the area where you can get barbecue like this.”
The recipe for the cubes was crafted during the very first benefit and has been a hit ever since, retired Fire Chief C.H. Boerger said
“This recipe has been with us since 1970,” he said. “During the first barbecue we had one calf that was donated and we made $500 that night. That’s all we did was serve the meal right in the county barn. We were real proud of that $500.”
The event will serve up an opportunity for the firefighters to highlight the station, which was renovated last year, doubling the size of the building, Assistant Fire Chief and Chief Safety Officer Bill Harborth said.
“So two years ago, we got together and we decided to upgrade our station,” he said. “We added about one and a half times what it was before. We’ve added a training room, a meeting room, and a full-size kitchen. We have three or four storage closets and the potential to put in three bunk rooms. We’ve also upgraded and plan to be putting in a new projection system so they can do on-site training.”
Saturday’s event will kick off early in the afternoon with musical entertainment from D.J. Bo Peep and continue throughout the evening with Clint Taft and The Buck Wild Band closing out the night.
“We pretty much have things going on all day,” Harborth said. “In the afternoon, we’re supposed to have entertainment for the kids, we have a D.J. a meal starting at 5:30, a raffle and a live auction. We will also have a band playing and a dance around 9 o’clock.”
A live auction will offer visitors a chance to bid on various items from gift baskets and blankets to art, Harborth said.
“Usually we have just about everything, you name it,” Harborth said. “We’ll have quilts, ice chests, paintings, tools, just a wide variety of stuff. I mean, whatever we collect out of the community. The local businesses support us very well with that.”
The annual event is the lifeblood of the local department, Myron said.
“The benefit provides over 40% of the department’s funds for the year,” he said.
Harborth said the event is a massive undertaking that the firefighters wouldn’t be able to do without the support of their partners, the Ladies Auxiliary.
“It’s a humble operation,” he said. “We’re not just a volunteer fire department. We also have a Ladies Auxiliary fire department. We’re the heart of the operation but the ladies are the soul of the operation and we work together. They keep us right and take care of us.”
Plates are $11 and include the barbecue, potato salad and beans.
A variety of desserts will also be available for purchase.
