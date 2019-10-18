A beatdown is coming to the Fiesta Ballroom, with wrestlers from around the state gathering to test their grit and show their mettle with a Texas Lutheran University graduated calling the matches.
Christian Schmidt, who has more than two decades of ring announcing under his belt, is hosting the Texas Wrestling Federation’s Halloween Hoax as it takes over the Fiesta Ballroom from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
“I met my boyhood hero, WWE professional wrestling legend Shawn Michaels, here at the Fiesta Ballroom when I was around 20 and studying at TLU,” Schmidt said. “That’s when I saw my first ever independent wrestling show, and ever since then, I’ve announced all over the nation. I’ve done everything from as small as five people to 3,000, so coming back to Seguin and announcing a show at the Ballroom is like coming around full circle.”
The Texas Wrestling Federation is coming to Seguin because the city has an unnerving love for the sport, Schmidt said.
“Seguin is known for being a very enthusiastic wrestling town,” he said. “A lot of promoters like to come here because of the passion Seguin has for pro wrestling, and Fiesta Ballroom has an excellent location because it’s right off of I-10.”
Although Schmidt’s first love is wrestling, he primarily announces boxing and mixed martial arts bouts.
“I like them all equally for different reasons, but boxing and MMA are what pays more, and that’s what gets me more exposure,” he said. “I also work as the USA boxing announcer for the Olympic team. However, I’m 41 years old, and I’m still learning, and I’m always trying to improve on my craft.”
Although Schmidt has a deep love for the bloodsports that he hosts, one of the most robust trials he and many other announcers encounter is combatants with tricky names.
“It really depends on where you are,” he said. “When I announced for USA Boxing in Salt Lake City, Utah, back in December, the Hawaiian names were very, very difficult. I am more used to Hispanic names, but Hawaiian names are challenging and some Asian names. Sometimes when you announce the home cities that you have never heard of can be very difficult, especially when they come from small towns. But as an announcer, you just need to be vocal and talk to the people.”
It never hurts to ask. And that’s what Schmidt said he plans to do when in Seguin. He doesn’t think it’ll be a problem because most people want to make sure that their name is pronounced correctly.
Organizers of Saturday’s slugfest hope to thrill audiences with seven matches of action between various wrestlers and a main event match between champion wrestler Mr. B “Chi-Town’s Finest” and Mike Freska, Schmidt said.
“They’re bringing in some really good talent,” he said. “The focus will be on female talent because right now, women’s wrestling is more popular than it’s ever been.”
Overall, Schmidt said he is excited to get back to where it all started.
“I just really can’t wait to be back in the area,” he said. “I spent 1998 to 2002 living off of Court Street while at Texas Lutheran, and it’s just such a great community, and It’s going to be a good time.”
Tickets for the Halloween Hoax can be purchased online at www.texaswrestlingfederation.com . General admission tickets will run for $17 online and $25 at the door.
