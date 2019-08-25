Thousands of community residents are expected to fill the Seguin Events Complex next weekend to grub down on a gordita while doing the washing machine to “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church is hosting its annual Bazaar on Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1 at the local events center located at 950 S. Austin St.
“It’s our annual event that we have to raise money for our religious education program that benefits students from first grade to graduating high school seniors,” said Edward Davila Jr., a parish member at Our Lady of Guadalupe and event organizer.
The weekend fiesta kicks off with a church mass at 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 in the coliseum before the music starts at 5 p.m. with DJ Da Kumbia Champz taking the stage.
Other performances on day one of the event include Clint Taft and the Buck Wild Band at 7 p.m.; Los Chamacos at 8:30 p.m. and Xelencia at 10:30 p.m.
DJ Da Kumbia Champz plans to open up day two of the Bazaar at 6 p.m. with some music before the Conjunto Cats come on at 7 p.m.
The group that is most exciting to all, Davila said is the cover band, Monica’s Bidi Bidi Tribute.
“If you’ve ever gone to see the tribute shows like in Vegas where they do the Michael Jackson and Beatles — that’s what this is except it’s tailored to Selena fans,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to it. Regardless of what kind of music you listen to — whether it’s rock, country, Tejano or rock — when we play ‘Bidi Bidi Bom Bom’ everybody gets into it.”
Grammy award-winning artist Ruben Ramos will close out the night at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Aside from the number of musical performances, attendees will also have several other activities to take part in such as a carnival, bingo, silent auction, raffle and trying out all the food vendors.
Some of the food options include turkey legs, funnel cakes, gorditas, nachos, sausage on a stick and roasted corn, Davila said.
“We’ve got every type of carnival food that you could crave and want. If you come out you’re going to be stuffed and leave satisfied with food,” he said.
For the silent auction, there will be many items up for grabs from tickets to see Cats at the Majestic Theatre to a Dallas Cowboys trip, Davila said.
“That’s the one thing about Seguin is they come out and support these types of events. We’ve got Davila’s BBQ, Rocket Wings and all kinds of restaurants supporting us and providing raffle items,” Davila said. “El Ranchito too. They all support us in this silent auction and that is why it’s as successful as it is.”
The biggest raffle item up for grabs is a 2019 GRMC Terrain.
“We still have tickets available now, but they have in the last few years sold out that Sunday in the evening about an hour and a half before the raffle,” Davila said. “They’re $5 apiece and you can win that 2019 GMC Terrain. We start the clock that Sunday evening and do the raffle at 10:30 p.m.”
Every year the Bazaar attracts people from all over to celebrate for the weekend, Davila said.
“There’s a lot going on, but it’s also nice because we have a ton of people come from all over the area,” he said. “I’m talking as far as Houston and Dallas they come down. It’s really turned into a really big event over the last few years. It’s good for Seguin because it brings people to stay at our hotels, eat at our restaurants, shops for groceries. It’s really turned into a heck of an event.”
But the annual event is much more than just having a good time, Davila said.
“This fundraiser is the sole fundraiser for our religious education program. I get pretty passionate about this program because we service well over 400 kids,” he said. “Back in the day when we used to go to Catechism on Sundays, but it’s turned into Saturday school, Wednesday school for high school students.”
Last year the parish gave about $39,000 in scholarships to the graduating seniors.
“That’s why this is important because it helps keeps these kids involved in the parish and the community,” Davila said.
