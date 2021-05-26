Central Park

Central Park is preparing to host the Lone Star Festival this weekend.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Authors, musicians and artists will converge on Central Park for the Lone Star Festival on Saturday.

The event is a book, arts and musical festival that will introduce visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to writers while supporting the arts.

Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .

