Recognizing a growing population possibly underserved by the medical community, a group of doctors recently opened an urgent care medical facility to help fill a need.
At the same time, community members can expect to receive a quality of service to which they have come accustomed when they visit Guadalupe Regional Urgent Care Center, said Tasha Montez, CEO of Guadalupe Regional Medical Group, which runs the recently-opened medical facility.
“It was determined a couple years ago that we needed to start looking hard at the urgent care setting,” Montez said. “We have a strong hospital and emergency organization. We have a really good primary care contingent in our community, but one of the things that was missing is the urgent care.”
Guadalupe Regional Urgent Care Center opened its doors April 3, she said. The Guadalupe Regional Medical Group is a contingent of physicians affiliated with the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
The group’s senior team strategizes regularly to determine the best moves for the group and expanding into the urgent care realm was a great next step, Montez said. The team found that a fast-growing area of Guadalupe County between Seguin and New Braunfels on State Highway 46 was the optimal location, she said.
“We had in the past looked at opening up an urgent care but we couldn’t find, or at that time hadn’t had, a really good location,” Montez said. “There was an opportunity off 46 between New Braunfels and Seguin which would allow good access for patients. We were able to secure and plant our name and the urgent care center there.”
Urgent care bridges a gap for medical needs, she said. Patients who don’t need the more-expensive and more serious services of an emergency room but, for whatever reason, can’t be seen by a primary care physician, can opt to go to an urgent care center, said Dr. Brett Earnest, a board-certified family medicine doctor, who has a private practice office in the same building as the urgent care facility.
He oversees the urgent care, which he said sees patients of all types, from new-born children to elderly adults.
A lot of times when people seek help at an emergency room, they shouldn’t, Earnest said. Emergency rooms are for things like severe illnesses, heart attacks, strokes, more acute maladies, he said.
Things like wellness visits or checkups should be relegated to primary care physician office visits, Earnest said. The things between the two are where the urgent care comes in.
“It’s taking care of things that need to be addressed urgently but not emergently,” he said. “It’s an urgent matter but you might not need to be hospitalized for it.”
Placing the facility in the chosen area shows a level of care for the people in the community, Earnest said. The Highway 46 corridor has a growing community that needs nearby healthcare options like everyone else, he said.
“We’re really excited about offering this service line increasing more access points for patients to be seen, diversifying our service lines to ensure we’re able to provide the right care at the right time,” Montez said. “We’re happy to do it — that’s the big thing — at an affordable cost.”
