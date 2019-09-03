A Victorian gem nestled near downtown Seguin is on the market.
The Olivia Mansion, which operates as a bed and breakfast as well as a venue for events, is officially up for sale by its current owners, Kathy De La Paz and Maria Girling.
The sisters took over the property, located at 409 N. Austin St., in 2015 when it was still known as the Mosheim Mansion and already operating as a bed and breakfast and dog rescue at one point.
“We love Seguin, but my sister and I are entering into different phases of our lives. I have six kids between my husband and I, and my sister has two kids,” De La Paz said. “We just don’t have time to devote the time we used to anymore because we’re running around. It’s a crazy life we’re living right now.”
The 7,548-square-foot building is listed for $1.1 million with Kelley Rose of Taylor Elliot Real Estate.
The mansion features six bedrooms each with their bathrooms, luxurious whirlpool tubs, and 19th-century chandeliers. Other features include a ballroom, artisan-crafted fireplaces and Victorian furniture.
“The guest bedrooms all have period antiques in them. You get a gourmet breakfast when you wake up in the morning,” De La Paz said. “It’s a nice place to stay. You have the triple parlors you can enjoy.”
Each bedroom has a bathroom attached to it — two of them are in the hall, and the others are part of the room itself.
The mansion was built in 1893 and owned by Emil Mosheim, a prominent lawyer in the area.
The mansion also is known as one of the first homes in the city to have electricity and indoor plumbing.
“I think what’s so unique about the Olivia Mansion is that it is a historical home built in the late 1800s,” De La Paz said. “It has tons and tons of history tied back to the history of Seguin and the people who lived there throughout the years.”
It’s had several owners over the years including Dr. Ronald Blumber, who purchased it in 1981, and Rodger and Betsy Weyel, who took it over in 1983.
John Adams, a homebuilder, purchased the building in 1993 and added the south wing to it, which included three upstairs bedrooms, a ballroom and kitchen. In 2008, Carol Herschi and Bob Jeske began the bed and breakfast business in the mansion.
When De La Paz and Girling took over ownership of the mansion, they closed it temporarily for renovations before opening up under the Olivia Mansion name and continuing its operations as a bed and breakfast. However, they decided also to make it a small event venue.
“When we bought it we closed it down for a lot of remodeling and restoration to try to return it to the period when the house was first built,” De La Paz said. “It took about six weeks to do a restoration, to clean it and try to save some of the hardwood floors that had some carpeting on it. We worked on changing the furniture, redoing the floors and ballroom.”
The Olivia Mansion is on the market as a bed and breakfast, and some of the furnishings within in it can be purchased separately, De La Paz said.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2MMj9GK .
